RHP Jacob deGrom struck out seven more batters Sunday, increasing his team-leading total to 67, but did not earn a decision after the Mets blew a 7-1 lead and lost, 11-9, at Milwaukee. deGrom allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings of work, boosting his ERA to 4.07 -- which still ranks as the best among New York's starters.

2B Neil Walker had three hits Sunday at Milwaukee, extending his hitting streak to six games, but was ejected from the game in the ninth inning for arguing balls and strikes with home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi. During his streak, Walker is batting .462 (12-26) with six runs scored, three doubles, a triple, two homers, 10 RBIs and two walks.

INF Asdrubal Cabrera did not play Sunday after aggravating an injury to his left thumb a night earlier. Cabrera first suffered the injury May 6 and sat out four straight games before returning to the lineup Friday at Milwaukee. "He (was) pretty sore this morning," Mets manager Terry Collins said prior to the Mets game against the Brewers. "He's going to get treatment on it and a little brace on it."

RF Jay Bruce got a rare day off Sunday, his first since April 15 and just his second of the season. Bruce leads the Mets with a .343 average, 10 home runs and 26 RBIs this year, putting him among the league leaders in all three categories.