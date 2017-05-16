RHP Seth Lugo (elbow) is closer to coming off the disabled list, manager Terry Collins said Monday. He continues to pitch in rehab assignments at extended spring training in Florida.

LHP Steven Matz (elbow) is closer to coming off the disabled list, manager Terry Collins said Monday. He continues to pitch in rehab assignments at extended spring training in Florida.

RHP Zack Wheeler, Monday's starting pitcher at Arizona, has made strides toward being the pitcher he was before injuries and surgery cost him the 2015 and 2016 seasons, manager Terry Collins said. "His stuff's getting better, his command of his stuff is getting much better," Collins said. "He's starting to get back into the groove of where we saw him before he got hurt." Collins said Wheeler can throw 115 pitches in a game if he has to. Wheeler allowed a run on seven hits with six strikeouts in six innings against the Diamondbacks, getting a no-decision. Wheeler has allowed one earned run in four of his last five starts, posting a 2.51 ERA with 27 strikeouts.

OF Yoenis Cespedes is hopefully a week away from coming off the disabled list with a hamstring injury, manager Terry Collins said before Monday's game at Arizona. Cespedes was to have started a running program on Monday in Florida.

INF Asdrubal Cabrera missed his second straight game after aggravating a thumb injury over the weekend. Manager Terry Collins said Cabrera is still sore from the injury, which is near his knuckle, and a roster decision that could be a disabled list stint appears forthcoming. "If he's not going to be able to play for a few days, we've got to get a guy in here, so we're not sitting in a situation where we're playing too short (of players)," Collins said.