RHP Jeurys Familia (blood clot in shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday to open up a 40-man roster spot for just-signed RHP Neil Ramirez.

OF Brandon Nimmo (hamstring) was activated from his rehab assignment at Triple-A Las Vegas and optioned to Las Vegas. Nimmo, who hit .274 with a homer and six RBIs in 90 at-bats as a rookie last season, was hitting .114 in 11 rehab games with Las Vegas.

OF Curtis Granderson was 1-for-3 with a solo homer and a walk while hitting eighth in the lineup for the first time this season, and the first time in his 499 NL games. He is slashing .153/.222/.298 with three homers this season. "It's one of toughest things," manager Terry Collins, "because this guy has been such a huge factor here. It's one of those things where you don't want too much pressure on him, although he's used to it." Granderson started in the eighth spot in the order 49 times in the American League with Detroit and the Yankees. "The only thing that jumped out me," Collins said, "he's getting balls that in the past he hammered and he is missing them," not squaring them up.

C Rene Rivera hit a two-run homer off RHP Zack Greinke in the seventh inning to extend his career-long hitting streak to 10 games. He is 16-for-39 with 11 RBIs during the streak. His .324 batting average is the fourth highest among catchers who have at least 50 at-bats.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera (sprained thumb) was placed was on the 10-day disabled list before Tuesday's game, when RHP Neil Ramirez was added to the roster. Cabrera, hitting .257 with three homers and 14 RBIs, had not played for several days. "You guys know me," Cabrera said. "I like to be there. But the best idea for the team and for me is to try to be 100 percent."

RHP Neil Ramirez was signed to add an arm to a bullpen that had given up seven homers in the last two games and 23 in the last 37. "It looks like he's got a good arm," Mets manager Terry Collins said. "He has some experience. We certainly are in need of a guy who can come out of the bullpen. He's had some experience. Hopefully he can get some outs for us." Ramirez was 0-0 with an 8.71 ERA in nine appearances in April after making the Giants out of spring training before being designated. He has not pitched since April 29. RHP Jeurys Familia (shoulder) was transferred from the 10-day to the 60-day disabled list to make room for Ramirez on the 40-man roster.