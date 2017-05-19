FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York Mets - PlayerWatch
May 20, 2017 / 2:46 AM / 3 months ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Seth Lugo, on the disabled list since the start of the season due to right elbow inflammation, began a rehab assignment Thursday with Class A St. Lucie. He threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and no walks. He hit a batter and had no strikeouts.

LHP Steven Matz, on the disabled list since the start of the season due to left elbow inflammation, began a rehab assignment Thursday with Class A St. Lucie. He threw three innings and allowed one run on two hits and two walks. He struck out three.

C Travis d'Arnaud (sore right wrist) began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Thursday, going 2-for-4. He has been out since May 3.

