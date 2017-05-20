RHP Seth Lugo (right elbow) began a rehab assignment with Single-A St. Lucie on Thursday night, when he threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief. Lugo, who "piggybacked" rehabbing teammate LHP Steven Matz, allowed two hits with no walks and no strikeouts. The two are expected to team up for another rehab appearance early next week. The Mets hope Lugo, who suffered a partially torn right elbow ligament while pitching for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic, can return to the major league roster sometime in June. Lugo went 5-2 with a 2.67 ERA in 17 games (eight starts) last season.

LHP Steven Matz (left elbow) began a rehab assignment with Single-A St. Lucie on Thursday night, when he allowed one run over three innings. Matz allowed two hits and two walks while striking out three before giving way to his rehabbing teammate RHP Seth Lugo. The two are expected to team up for another rehab appearance early next week. The Mets hope Matz, who has been out all season with inflammation in his left elbow, can return to the major league roster sometime in June. Matz went 9-8 with a 3.40 ERA in 22 games last season.

C Travis d'Arnaud (bruised right wrist) played in his second rehab game for Single-A St. Lucie on Friday night, when he went 0-for-4 while catching the entire game. D'Arnaud is 2-for-8 for St. Lucie. The Mets have not provided a timetable for a potential return for d'Arnaud, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list May 5 with an injury he originally suffered when his hand hit the bat of Philadelphia Phillies LF Aaron Altherr during a follow-through on a throw to second base. D'Arnaud is batting .203 with four homers and 16 RBIs in 22 games this season.

RHP Zack Wheeler will look to author his third straight strong start Saturday night when he takes the mound for the Mets in the middle game of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Citi Field. Wheeler didn't factor into the decision on Monday, when he gave up one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out six over six innings as the Mets fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-3. It was the second consecutive start in which Wheeler allowed one run over six innings and the third straight start in which he surrendered just one earned run, though he lasted only 4 2/3 innings in giving up two runs against the Washington Nationals on April 29. Wheeler has lowered his ERA from 5.40 to 3.76 over his last three starts. He has never faced the Angels.