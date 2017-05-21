C Travis d'Arnaud (bruised right wrist) played in his third rehab game Saturday night when he flew out as a pinch hitter for Triple-A Las Vegas. It was the first game above Single-A for d'Arnaud, who went 2-for-8 in two games for St. Lucie. Mets manager Terry Collins said Saturday afternoon that d'Arnaud is expected to catch nine innings on Sunday. While the Mets have not provided a timetable for d'Arnaud's return, playing a full game at catcher Sunday would put him in position to return to the majors on Tuesday following the Mets' off-day on Monday. D'Arnaud is batting is batting .203 with four homers and 16 RBIs in 22 games this season.

LHP Tommy Milone will make his third start as a member of the Mets on Sunday afternoon, when he takes the mound in the finale of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at Citi Field. Milone took the loss in his most recent start on Tuesday, when he gave up five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four over a season-high 5 2/3 innings as the Mets fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4. He is 0-1 with a 5.91 ERA since the Mets claimed him off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers on May 7. Milone is 6-2 with a 4.68 ERA in 12 career starts against the Angels, whom he has beaten more than any other opponent.

INF Jose Reyes recorded his 2,000th career hit Saturday night, when he finished 3-for-4 with a two-run single in the Mets' 7-5 win over the Angels. Reyes got the milestone hit out of the way early with an opposite-field single in the first inning. The scoreboard displayed news of his feat and Reyes doffed his cap to the crowd following a warm ovation. Reyes is the eighth active player to reach 2,000 hits and the second to do so this season after Yankees DH Matt Holliday. His 1,398 hits with the Mets rank third in team history behind 3B David Wright and former IB Ed Kranepool. Reyes singled and stole second base in the third, walked in the fifth and flew out in the seventh before delivering his two-RBI hit in the eighth to give the Mets a 7-2 lead. He is batting .205 this season with three homers, 15 RBIs and a team-high five stolen bases.

C Rene Rivera's career-high 11-game hitting streak ended Saturday night, when he went 0-for-3 in the Mets' 7-5 win over the Angels. Rivera struck out in each of his first three at-bats before being intentionally walked in the eighth inning. He batted .395 (17-of-43) with 12 RBIs during the hitting streak, which was the longest active run in the majors and the longest by a Mets catcher since Ramon Castro's 11-game streak in 2007. Rivera is batting .308 with two homers and 14 RBIs in 24 games this season.