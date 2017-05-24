RHP Seth Lugo (right elbow) struggled in his second rehab appearance Tuesday night, when he gave up seven runs (six earned) over three innings for Single-A St. Lucie. It was the first rehab start for Lugo, who threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief for St. Lucie last Thursday. The Mets expected Lugo would need at least two rehab starts before they considered bringing him back to the major leagues, but his rough outing Tuesday could push back that timetable. Lugo suffered a partially torn right elbow ligament while pitching for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic. He went 5-2 with a 2.67 ERA in 17 games (eight starts) last season.

RHP Robert Gsellman will return to the rotation Wednesday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the middle game of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. Gsellman had his most recent turn in the rotation skipped due to off-days as well as his season-long struggles -- he has a 6.75 ERA, including a 7.27 ERA in seven starts. But manager Terry Collins is hoping Gsellman rediscovered his past form on Saturday, when he allowed one hit and no walks while striking out two in two scoreless innings of relief against the Los Angeles Angels. This will be Gsellman's first start since May 13, when he took the loss after allowing six runs (five earned) over four innings as the Mets fell to the Milwaukee Brewers, 11-4. Gsellman has never faced the Padres.

RHP Hansel Robles was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday. The transaction caps a rapid fall from grace for Robles, who looked like the Mets' most dominant reliever when he recorded a 1.42 ERA in his first 19 appearances this season. But Robles gave up a whopping 12 runs in just 2 2/3 innings over his last three appearances as his ERA soared to 6.23. Manager Terry Collins said the Mets wanted Robles to rediscover his location at Triple-A as well as to begin using his slider again. Robles is 4-1 -- he leads the team in wins -- with 23 strikeouts and 13 walks over 21 2/3 innings.

LHP Steven Matz (left elbow) struggled in his second rehab start Tuesday night, when he gave up five runs over four innings for Triple-A Las Vegas. Matz has allowed six runs in seven innings between Las Vegas and Single-A St. Lucie, with whom he began his rehab last Thursday. Newsday reported Monday the Mets were pondering the possibility of activating Matz this weekend, but his rough start Tuesday may have pushed back that timetable. The Mets' current fifth starter, Tommy Milone, has a 10.50 ERA in three starts. Lugo has been out all season with inflammation in his left elbow. He went 9-8 with a 3.40 ERA in 22 games last season.

C Travis d'Arnaud (bruised right wrist) played in his sixth rehab game Tuesday night, when he went 0-for-4 while catching all nine innings for Triple-A Las Vegas. It was the third straight start at catcher for d'Arnaud, who is 3-for-13 with one RBI in four games for Las Vegas and is batting .217 (5-for-23) with one RBI overall between Las Vegas and Single-A St. Lucie. He will likely be activated by the Mets during their three-game series against the Padres, which concludes Thursday. D'Arnaud was placed on the 10-day disabled list May 5 with an injury originally suffered when his hand hit the bat of Philadelphia Phillies LF Aaron Altherr during a follow through on a throw to second base. He is batting .203 with four homers and 16 RBIs in 22 games this season.

INF Jose Reyes (left ribcage) returned to the lineup Tuesday, when he went 1-for-5 with a run scored in the Mets' 9-3 win over the Padres. Reyes was a late scratch from the lineup Sunday and got two full days of rest thanks to the Mets being off on Monday. He is batting .205 with three homers, 15 RBIs and a team-high five stolen bases in 42 games this season.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera (sprained thumb) was sent on a rehab assignment to Binghamton. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list May 16, when RHP Neil Ramirez was added to the roster. Cabrera is hitting .257 with three homers and 14 RBIs.

RF Jay Bruce (back) was lifted after the fifth inning Tuesday night, when the Mets beat the Padres, 9-3. Bruce went 1-for-3 with a run scored before exiting. He said afterward he'd been battling lower back tightness all day and that he was never able to get fully loose. Bruce said the early departure was mostly precautionary -- the Mets led 8-2 at the time -- and that he hopes to be back in the lineup on Wednesday. He is batting .250 with 11 homers and 30 RBIs in 41 games this season.

LHP Josh Smoker was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, when he allowed one run on one hit and struck out two in one inning of relief in the Mets' 9-3 win over the Padres. This is the second stint in the majors this season for Smoker, who made the Mets' Opening Day roster but was optioned to Las Vegas on May 9 after giving up 12 runs (11 earned) over 7 1/3 innings in seven appearances. Smoker spent 13 days at Las Vegas, where he made two starts -- during which he allowed just two runs, one earned, over 8 2/3 innings -- in hopes of better utilizing his secondary stuff. He will likely be used in middle relief for the Mets. Smoker is 0-1 with a 7.94 ERA in 16 games this season.