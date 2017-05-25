C Travis d'Arnaud was activated from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday when he flew out as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning of a 6-5 loss to the Padres. He went on the disabled list May 5 (retroactive to May 3) with an injury originally suffered April 19, when his hand hit the bat of Philadelphia Phillies LF Aaron Altherr during a follow through on a throw to second base. D'Arnaud batted .217 with an RBI in six rehab games split between Class A St. Lucie and Triple-A Las Vegas. He is expected to split time behind the plate with C Rene Rivera, who batted .348 with one homer and 11 RBIs while compiling a career-high 11-game hitting streak during d'Arnaud's absence. Rivera drew the start Wednesday night. D'Arnaud is batting .200 with four homers and 16 RBIs in 23 games this season.

LHP Tommy Milone (sprained left knee) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, retroactive to Monday. The news of Milone's injury comes three days after he gave up eight runs (seven earned) in 1 1/3 innings as the Mets fell to the Angels 12-5. With RHP Seth Lugo (right elbow) and LHP Steven Matz (left elbow) on rehab assignments, there's a strong possibility Milone has made his final start for New York. The Mets are expected to start LHP Josh Smoker or RHP Rafael Montero when Milone's turn in the rotation comes up on Saturday. Milone is 0-2 with a 10.50 ERA in three starts for the Mets, who claimed him off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers on May 7, and 1-2 with a 7.91 ERA in nine games (six starts) overall between the Brewers and Mets.

RHP Jacob deGrom looks to win his second straight start Thursday night when he takes the mound for the Mets in the finale of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. DeGrom earned the victory Friday, when he gave up four hits and three walks while striking out nine over seven shutout innings as the Mets beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-0. It was the first win since May 3 for deGrom, who is 3-0 over his last five starts despite a 4.35 ERA. DeGrom is the only Mets starter in the last 22 games to record an out in the seventh inning. He is 1-1 with a 1.80 ERA in three career starts against the Padres.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera (left thumb) began a rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton on Wednesday night, when he went 2-for-5 while playing both ends of a doubleheader. Cabrera played all seven innings at shortstop in the opener, when he went 1-for-3, before going 1-for-2 and playing three innings in the nightcap. He is expected to only need a handful of rehab games at most before returning to the Mets. Cabrera, who was placed on the disabled list May 16 (retroactive to May 14) with an injury originally suffered May 6 is batting .257 with three homers, 14 RBIs and three stolen bases in 33 games this season.

RF Jay Bruce (back) didn't play Wednesday when the Mets fell to the Padres 6-5. Bruce left Tuesday's series opener against the Padres after five innings because of lower back tightness he'd been battling all day. Manager Terry Collins, adhering to a new organizational philosophy of not discussing injuries, declined to offer a timetable for Bruce, though Bruce said he expected his injury to be of the day-to-day variety, Bruce is batting .250 with 11 homers and 30 RBIs in 41 games this season.