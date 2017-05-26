RHP Rafael Montero failed another audition Thursday when he took the loss in an emergency spot start after allowing three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four over just three innings in a 4-3 loss to the Padres. Montero was pressed into duty when the Mets scratched RHP Jacob deGrom due to a foreboding weather forecast and a reluctance to waste deGrom if the game was delayed or postponed after a few innings. But the game was played without interruption, albeit through a steady mist. Montero threw a whopping 87 pitches, including 45 in the first inning. The Mets are now 2-16 in Montero's last 18 appearances dating to last season. But with the Mets missing two projected members of their Opening Day rotation, and possessing few major league-caliber arms at Triple-A Las Vegas, it is likely Montero will remain on the roster for the foreseeable future. Montero is 0-4 with an 8.24 ERA and has allowed 50 baserunners in 19 2/3 innings.

RHP Jacob deGrom will take the mound a day later than anticipated Friday night, when he starts for the Mets in the opener of a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. DeGrom was scheduled to start Thursday night, when the Mets completed a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field, but he was pushed back due to a poor weather forecast in New York. He will be pitching for the first time since May 19, when he earned the victory after giving up just four hits and three walks while striking out nine over seven shutout innings in a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels. DeGrom is the only Mets starter in the last 23 games to record an out in the seventh inning. He is 0-2 with a 2.49 ERA in four career starts against the Pirates.

C Kevin Plawecki was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday. Plawecki was recalled on April 20 but batted just .125 with four RBIs in 10 games. He made five starts while C Travis d'Arnaud was on the disabled list but went just 2-for-18 in those games. Plawecki will likely resume starting at catcher for Las Vegas, for whom he hit .270 with one homer and seven RBIs in 10 games prior to his recall.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera, activated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday, hit into a double play to end the eighth inning in the Mets' 4-3 loss to the Padres. Cabrera missed one day more than the minimum with a left thumb injury, though he played through the ailment for several games after getting hurt while diving for a base hit on May 6. He played in both ends of a doubleheader for Double-A Binghamton on Wednesday and went 2-for-5. Cabrera is expected to play every day at shortstop for the Mets, which will push IF Jose Reyes into more of a utility role. In 34 games this season, Cabrera is batting .254 with three homers, 14 RBIs and three stolen bases.

RF Jay Bruce returned to the lineup and when he went 1-for-5 in the Mets' 4-3 loss to the Padres. Bruce sat out Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Padres with a tight back that cropped up Tuesday, when he exited after five innings in the Mets' 9-3 win over the Padres. He said he has rarely had back issues in the past and doesn't expect it to be an issue going forward. Bruce is batting .246 with 11 homers and 30 RBIs in 42 games this season.