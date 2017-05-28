RHP Seth Lugo (right elbow inflammation) is scheduled to make his third rehab start Sunday for Double-A Binghamton. Lugo is 0-1 with a 8.10 ERA two rehab appearances totaling 6 2/3 innings. He has been on the DL all season.

LHP Steven Matz (left elbow inflammation) is scheduled to make his second rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Las Vegas. Matz is 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA in two rehab starts totaling seven innings. He's been on the disabled list all season.

C Travis d'Arnaud, who came off the disabled list Wednesday, was 3-for-5 with his fourth home run, a double and two RBIs. He played after being given the night off Friday. The day off apparently helped as he broke an 0-for-14 drought.

1B Lucas Duda was 2 for 4 with his sixth home run, a solo shot to right-center on a 3-2 pitch from Pittsburgh's Gerrit Cole, and a double. Duda is 9-for-18 with three doubles, two home runs, nine RBIs and five runs scored over his past five games.

RHP Zack Wheeler allowed three runs on seven hits -- including a homer by Andrew McCutchen -- over six innings, with five strikeouts and two walks. It was just the fourth time in his past nine starts he has lasted through six innings. "I thought I threw the ball pretty well except it seemed like I couldn't throw a fastball down in the zone for the life of me, which ended up hurting me against McCutchen," Wheeler said. "I gave him a couple of really good pitches to hit."

OF Yoenis Cespedes (left hamstring sprain) was supposed to make his second rehab appearance for Class-A St. Lucie on Saturday, but two things happened. The game got rained out, but Cespedes also aggravated the hamstring Friday in his first rehab appearance (0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored) and is not expected to resume his rehab assignment until at least Tuesday.