FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
New York Mets - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
May 29, 2017 / 11:34 PM / 3 months ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

1 Min Read

RHP Seth Lugo made his third rehab start on the way back from a partial tear of his ulnar collateral ligament. He threw six innings with Double-A Binghamton Sunday, allowing three runs on eight hits with seven strikeouts.

LHP Stephen Matz threw five perfect innings in his rehab start with Triple-A Las Vegas Sunday. It was Matz's second rehab start while recovering from a sprained flexor tendon. Matz struck out eight and walked none.

OF Yoenis Cespedes (strained left hamstring) had his second rehab start indefinitely postponed after coming up with soreness in his quad in his first game back with Class A St. Lucie on Friday. Cespedes hasn't played for the Mets since April 27.

RF Jay Bruce went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs, giving him 34 RBIs on the season in 45 games. That's good enough for the team lead and ties him for 10th in the NL. Bruce had just 19 RBIs in 50 games with the Mets in 2016.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.