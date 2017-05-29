RHP Seth Lugo made his third rehab start on the way back from a partial tear of his ulnar collateral ligament. He threw six innings with Double-A Binghamton Sunday, allowing three runs on eight hits with seven strikeouts.

LHP Stephen Matz threw five perfect innings in his rehab start with Triple-A Las Vegas Sunday. It was Matz's second rehab start while recovering from a sprained flexor tendon. Matz struck out eight and walked none.

OF Yoenis Cespedes (strained left hamstring) had his second rehab start indefinitely postponed after coming up with soreness in his quad in his first game back with Class A St. Lucie on Friday. Cespedes hasn't played for the Mets since April 27.

RF Jay Bruce went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs, giving him 34 RBIs on the season in 45 games. That's good enough for the team lead and ties him for 10th in the NL. Bruce had just 19 RBIs in 50 games with the Mets in 2016.