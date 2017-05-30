RHP Seth Lugo (right elbow) will make one more rehab start this week for Double-A Binghamton. Lugo made his second rehab start and third appearance overall on Sunday, when he allowed three runs over six innings while throwing 79 pitches for Binghamton. General manager Sandy Alderson said the Mets want Lugo to get to around 90 pitches so that he can throw 90-95 pitches once he returns to the major leagues. Alderson also said Lugo will pitch out of the rotation upon his activation. Lugo, who is 0-2 with a 6.39 ERA between Binghamton and Single-A St. Lucie, has been out all season due to a partially torn right elbow ligament he suffered while pitching for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic. He went 5-2 with a 2.67 ERA in 17 games (eight starts) last season.

LHP Steven Matz (left elbow) will make one more rehab start for Triple-A Las Vegas this week. Matz dominated in his third rehab start Sunday, when he struck out eight over five perfect innings for Las Vegas. He threw just 73 pitches in the outing, though, and general manager Sandy Alderson said the Mets want Matz to get into the 80s with his pitch count so that he can throw 90-plus pitches once he returns to the major leagues. Matz, who is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA between Las Vegas and Single-A St. Lucie, has been out all season with inflammation in his left elbow He went 9-8 with a 3.40 ERA in 22 games last season.

LF Yoenis Cespedes (left hamstring, right quad) could be a week away from returning to the Mets. Cespedes, whose rehab stint with Single-A St. Lucie was halted after he suffered a right quad injury following his first game on Friday night, has yet to resume playing for St. Lucie. But general manager Sandy Alderson said Monday that he hopes Cespedes is "seven to 10 days" away from coming off the disabled list. Alderson said the Mets would like to get Cespedes back on June 6, when he could serve as the designated hitter as the team begins a two-game series at the Texas Rangers. Cespedes has been out since suffering a right hamstring strain on Apr. 27. The injury suffered Friday is an aggravation of an ailment that nagged Cespedes last season. Cespedes is batting .270 with six homers and 10 RBIs in 18 games this season.

RHP Jeurys Familia (blood clot in right arm) could resume throwing soon. Familia, who underwent surgery and was placed on the disabled list May 12, said he was told following surgery that he could begin throwing in a month. He hopes to get the clearance to throw again when he visits his doctor in two weeks. Familia added he expects to return to the Mets this season in August or September. He is 1-1 with three saves and a 3.86 ERA in 11 games this season, which began with Familia serving a 15-game suspension for his role in an off-season domestic violence incident.

RHP Tyler Pill will make his first major league start Tuesday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the second game of a four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field. It will likely be the first of two spot starts Pill will make for the Mets, who hope RHP Seth Lugo (elbow) and/or LHP Steven Matz (elbow) will be activated from the disabled list by the time the club needs a fifth starter during a road trip that begins June 6. Pill was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday and made his major league debut Saturday night, when he entered in the 10th inning and took the loss after giving up one run on one hit while recording two outs as the Mets fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-4. Pill, who turned 27 on Monday, earned the promotion to the Mets by going 3-1 with a 1.96 ERA in seven starts between Las Vegas and Double-A Binghamton.