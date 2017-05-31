RHP Fernando Salas had a memorable -- for reasons both good and bad -- 32nd birthday on Tuesday, when the Mets beat the Brewers 5-4 in 12 innings. Salas entered in the sixth inning and recorded two outs to preserve a 2-1 lead for RHP Tyler Pill. In the bottom half, with two outs, a runner on first and the Mets' lead up to 4-1, Salas was left in to bat for himself and delivered his first career hit with a single to right field. But Salas' night turned sour in the seventh, when he allowed two walks and a single while recording only one out before turning the ball over to LHP Jerry Blevins. Salas was charged with three runs on one hit and two walks while striking out one in one inning. He is 0-1 with a 5.70 ERA in 27 games this season.

LF Yoenis Cespedes (left hamstring, right quad) took 40 swings Tuesday at the Mets' spring training complex in Florida. It was the first baseball activity for Cespedes since Friday, when he suffered a right quad injury while playing in his first rehab game for Class A St. Lucie. The Mets are hopeful Cespedes can resume rehab games in a few days and return to the major league roster by June 6, when he could serve as the designated hitter for a pair of games at the Texas Rangers. Cespedes has been out since suffering a right hamstring strain on April 27. He is batting .270 with six homers and 10 RBIs in 18 games this season.

RHP Jacob deGrom will look to win his third straight start Wednesday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the third game of a four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field. DeGrom earned the victory last Friday, when he allowed one run on six hits and one walk while striking out 10 over a season-high 8 1/3 innings as the Mets beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 8-1. In his last two starts, deGrom has allowed just one run while striking out 19 over 15 1/3 innings as he lowered his overall ERA from 4.07 to 3.23. He is unbeaten in his last six starts, a stretch in which he has gone 4-0 with a 3.66 ERA while recording 54 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings. DeGrom is 3-1 with a 2.92 ERA in six career starts against the Brewers.

2B Neil Walker reached a milestone Tuesday night, when he recorded the 1,000th hit of his career in the Mets' 5-4, 12-inning win over the Brewers. Walker entered the night with 998 hits but got to the magic number by going 2-for-5 with a single in the first inning and a double in the sixth inning. He is batting .270 with six homers and 28 RBIs in 48 games this season.