RHP Zack Wheeler will look to win his third straight decision Thursday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the finale of a four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field. Wheeler didn't factor into the decision in his most recent start last Saturday, when he gave up three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings as the Mets fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates, 5-4, in 10 innings. He left in line for the win before Mets RHP Addison Reed blew a one-run lead in the ninth inning. Wheeler is unbeaten in his last five starts, a stretch in which he has gone 2-0 with a 2.60 ERA to lower his overall ERA from 5.40 to 3.83. He is 1-0 with a 1.54 ERA in two career starts against the Brewers.

LHP Josh Edgin helped spare the bullpen Wednesday night, when he tossed a career-high three innings of scoreless relief in the Mets' 7-1 loss to the Brewers. Edgin relieved RHP Jacob deGrom in the fifth inning and allowed just two hits and no walks while striking out three. Prior to Wednesday, Edgin had never thrown more than two innings in a major league outing. Edgin is 0-1 with a 2.31 ERA and one save in 26 games this season.

RHP Jacob deGrom had one of the worst starts of his career Wednesday night, when he took the loss after giving up seven runs on eight hits and five walks while striking out six over four innings as the Mets fell to the Brewers, 7-1. It was the third time in 87 big league starts deGrom has allowed at least seven runs and the fourth time he has lasted four innings or fewer. DeGrom allowed just eight runs over his previous four starts, a span of 27 1/3 innings. The rough outing raised his overall ERA from 3.23 to 3.97. DeGrom is 4-2 in 11 starts and has struck out 92 batters in 68 innings.

OF Curtis Granderson concluded a solid May on Wednesday night, when he went 2-for-3 with a walk in the Mets' 7-1 loss to the Brewers. Granderson batted .273 (24-for-88) with three homers and 13 RBIs in 27 games in May after batting just .128 in April. With the two-hit effort Wednesday, Granderson is batting above .200 (.201) for the first time since April 13. He also has four homers and 19 RBIs in 50 games.