RHP Seth Lugo (elbow) is scheduled to make what is likely to be his final rehab start Friday, when he pitches for Double-A Binghamton. Lugo is 0-2 with a 6.39 ERA in three games (two starts) between Binghamton and Single-A St. Lucie. General manager Sandy Alderson said Monday the Mets want Lugo to throw around 90 pitches in his third rehab start so that he can throw 90-95 pitches upon returning to the major leagues. Assuming Lugo's start goes off without a hitch, he will likely return to the Mets' rotation next weekend. Lugo has been out all season because of a partially torn right elbow ligament he suffered while pitching for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic. He went 5-2 with a 2.67 ERA in 17 games (eight starts) last season.

1B Lucas Duda picked up in June where he left off in May on Thursday, when he went 2-for-4 in the Mets' 2-1 loss to the Brewers. Duda is batting .350 with four homers and 11 RBIs in his last 10 games and has reached base safely in 18 of his last 19 contests. Overall this season, Duda is hitting .259 with eight homers and 18 RBIs in 32 games.

RHP Matt Harvey will look to build off his best start of the year Friday night when he takes the mound for the Mets in the opener of a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. It will be the second straight start against the Pirates for Harvey, who earned the win Sunday night by allowing one run on six hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings as the Mets beat the Pirates 7-2 at PNC Park. Harvey has won his last two starts, a stretch in which he's allowed three runs over 11 innings, though Sunday marked the first time this year's allowed fewer than two runs and the first time in six starts he issued fewer than three walks. He is 1-1 with a 4.30 ERA in four career starts against the Pirates.

IF Wilmer Flores continued to surge Thursday, when he went 1-for-3 and accounted for the Mets' only run by homering leading off the eighth inning in a 2-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. Flores is batting .407 with two homers and 10 RBIs in his last 20 games dating back to May 8, a stretch in which he's lifted his average from .178 to .308. He hit .379 in May, the third-highest average among players with at least 60 plate appearances. Flores has four homers and 15 RBIs in 36 games this season.