RHP Seth Lugo (elbow) is scheduled to make what will likely be his final rehab start Saturday, when he pitches for Double-A Binghamton in the first game of a doubleheader. Lugo is 0-2 with a 6.39 ERA in three games (two starts) between Binghamton and Single-A St. Lucie. General manager Sandy Alderson said Monday the Mets want Lugo to throw around 90 pitches in his third rehab start so that he can throw 90-95 pitches upon returning to the major leagues. Assuming Lugo's start goes off without a hitch, he will likely return to the Mets' rotation next weekend. Lugo has been out all season due to a partially torn right elbow ligament he suffered while pitching for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic. He went 5-2 with a 2.67 ERA in 17 games (eight starts) last season.

RHP Robert Gsellman will look to produce his third straight solid start Saturday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the middle game of a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. Gsellman earned the win in hist most recent start on Monday, when he gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out five over seven innings as the Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers, 4-2. He has allowed five runs (four earned) in 13 innings over his last two starts, a stretch in which Gsellman has lowered his overall ERA a full run from 6.75 to 5.75. Gsellman has never faced the Pirates.

LHP Steven Matz (left elbow) is scheduled to make what will likely be his final rehab start Saturday, when he pitches for Triple-A Las Vegas. Matz enjoyed a dominant outing in his most recent start last Sunday, when he struck out eight while throwing five perfect innings for Las Vegas. He threw 73 pitches Sunday and the Mets hope he can throw 80-plus pitches Saturday in preparation for throwing at least 90 pitches once he is activated. If Matz comes out of Saturday's start healthy. he'll likely return to the Mets' rotation next weekend. Matz, who is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA between Las Vegas and Single-A St. Lucie, has been out all season with inflammation in his left elbow He went 9-8 with a 3.40 ERA in 22 games last season.

1B Lucas Duda continued his hot hitting Friday night, when he went 2-for-3 with a pair of homers in the Mets' 12-7 loss to the Pirates. Duda belted a two-run homer in the second inning before capping a five-run fifth inning with a solo shot. It was the 16th career multi-homer game for Duda, whose 118 homers are tied for 10th-most in team history with Ed Kranepool. Duda is batting .372 (16-for-43) with four homers and 14 RBIs in his last 11 games and has reached base safely in 19 of his last 20 games. Overall this season, Duda is batting .270 with 10 homers and 21 RBIs in 33 games.