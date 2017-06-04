RHP Seth Lugo (elbow) was impressive in what was likely his final rehab start Saturday, when he earned the win after allowing one run and striking out eight over a seven-inning complete game for Double-A Binghamton. Lugo, starting in the first game of a doubleheader, allowed six hits and no walks while throwing 94 pitches, including 67 for strikes. Assuming Lugo reports no physical issues following the start, the Mets are expected to activate him from the disabled list next weekend. Lugo has been out all season because of a partially torn right elbow ligament he suffered while pitching for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic. He went 5-2 with a 2.67 ERA in 17 games (eight starts) last season.

LHP Steven Matz struggled in what could be his final rehab start Saturday night, when he allowed five runs over 4 1/3 innings for Triple-A Las Vegas. Matz threw 90 pitches in the outing, which is the pitch count the Mets wanted him to reach before bringing him back to the major leagues. Assuming Matz reports no physical issues following the start, the Mets are expected to activate him from the disabled list next weekend. Matz, who is 0-1 with a 5.89 ERA in four starts between Las Vegas and Single-A St. Lucie, has been out all season with inflammation in his left elbow He went 9-8 with a 3.40 ERA in 22 games last season.

1B Lucas Duda remained red-hot Saturday when he went 2-for-4 in the Mets' 4-2 victory over the Pirates. Duda doubled in the first, struck out in the third and singled in the sixth before grounding out in the eighth. He is batting .383 with six homers and 14 RBIs in his last 12 games and has reached base safely in 20 of his last 21 games. Overall this season, Duda is batting .278 with 10 homers and 21 RBIs.

LF Yoenis Cespedes (left hamstring, right quad) isn't likely to return to the Mets in time for their interleague series against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday and Wednesday. General manager Sandy Alderson said Monday that he hoped Cespedes would resume playing in rehab games within a matter of days and be activated in time to serve as the designated hitter when the Mets visit the Rangers. But Cespedes, who suffered a right quad injury in his first rehab game for Single-A St. Lucie on May 26, has yet to play in another rehab game and the Mets have been mysteriously tight-lipped about his activity, with manager Terry Collins only saying that Cespedes is taking batting practice. Cespedes has been out since suffering a left hamstring strain April 27. He is batting .270 with six homers and 10 RBIs in 18 games this season.

RHP Tyler Pill will make his second big league start Sunday afternoon when he takes the mound for the Mets in the finale of a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. Pill didn't factor into the decision in his first start Tuesday, when he gave up one run on six hits and three walks while striking out four over 5 1/3 innings as the Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 in 12 innings. He left in line for the win before the Mets bullpen gave up three runs in the seventh inning. This will be the third career appearance for Pill, who entered in relief in his major league debut against the Pirates on May 27 and took the loss when he gave up a run in two-thirds of an inning as the Mets fell 5-4 in 10 innings.

IF Jose Reyes did not start for a second straight game Saturday, when he entered as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning and did not come to bat in the Mets' 4-2 victory over the Pirates. Reyes, who flew out as a pinch hitter Friday, is hitless in his last 16 at-bats dating back to Sunday and could lose more playing time to IF Wilmer Flores, who is hitting .368 since May 1 and drew his second straight start Saturday, when he went 1-for-4 with a solo homer. Overall this season, Reyes is batting .191 with three homers, 18 RBIs and a team-high six stolen bases.