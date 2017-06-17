IF Matt Reynolds was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday. Reynolds returned to the Mets just six days after he was optioned to Las Vegas, but he is allowed to return before the usual 10-day waiting period because he was called up to replace an injured player. This is the third trip to the majors this season for Reynolds, who was first recalled Apr. 26 and is batting .174 with one homer and one RBI in 20 games. He is expected to serve as a backup infielder for the Mets. Reynolds batted .286 with one homer and five RBIs in 15 games for Las Vegas.

RHP Seth Lugo will make his second start of the season Saturday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the third game of a four-game series against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Lugo, who missed the first 60 games of the season with a partially torn right UCL suffered while pitching for Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic, won his debut on Sunday after allowing one run on six hits and two walks while striking out six over seven innings as the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves, 2-1. He is 1-0 with a 1.00 ERA in two games (one start) against the Nationals.

RHP Matt Harvey (stress injury to the scapula bone in his right shoulder) was officially placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday, retroactive to Thursday. Harvey was diagnosed with the injury Thursday, one day after his fastball was clocked in the mid-to-high 80s and he complained of a tired arm during a four-inning start against the Chicago Cubs. He is expected to miss at least several weeks. This is the third major arm injury suffered by Harvey, who missed the 2014 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and made just 17 starts last season before undergoing surgery to repair thoracic outlet syndrome in July. Harvey is 4-3 with a 5.25 ERA in 13 starts this season and 8-13 with a 5.02 ERA since the start of 2016.

CF Juan Lagares (broken IP joint in his left thumb) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday. Lagares was injured Thursdaynight, when he dove while trying to catch a sinking liner by Nationals 3B Anthony Rendon. There is no timetable for Lagares' return. The trip to the disabled list is the fifth of Lagares' five-year career and the third in the last two seasons due to a left thumb injury. He was placed on the disabled list exactly a year ago Friday with a sprained left thumb and remained on the shelf until July 2. He was sidelined again, this time due to a torn ligament in the thumb, from July 29 through Sept. 16. Lagares is batting .269 with two homers and eight RBIs in 47 games this season, including .379 with one homer and six RBIs in his last nine games dating back to June 6.

OF Brandon Nimmo was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday. This is the first trip to the majors this season for Nimmo, who suffered a right hamstring injury while playing for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic and was on the 10-day disabled list until he was optioned to Las Vegas on on May 16. Nimmo batted .223 with three homers and 16 RBIs in 38 games for Las Vegas. He is expected to serve as a backup outfielder for the Mets. Nimmo made his major league debut last season, when he batted .274 with one homer and six RBIs in 32 games.

OF Michael Conforto returned to the starting lineup Friday, when he went 0-for-3 as the Mets fell to the Nationals, 7-2. Conforto didn't start the previous four games due to a stiff back, though he got an at-bat apiece on Wednesday, when he served as a pinch-hitter, and Thursday, when he entered as a defensive replacement. He is expected to remain the Mets' everyday leadoff batter. Conforto is batting .286 with 14 homers and 36 RBIs in 60 games this season.

OF Desmond Jennings was released from his minor league contract Friday. Jennings, who signed with the Mets on Apr. 5 after being released by the Cincinnati Reds, played regularly for Triple-A Las Vegas but batted just .237 with eight homers and 25 RBIs in 55 games. He has hit .245 with 55 homers, 191 RBIs and 95 stolen bases in 567 big league games, all spent with the Tampa Bay Rays, dating back to 2010.