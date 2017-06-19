IF T.J. Rivera continued to heat up Sunday, when he went 4-for-4 in the Mets? 5-1 win over the Nationals. Rivera doubled in the second, singled and scored in the third and singled in the sixth and seventh innings. It was the second four-hit game as a major leaguer for Rivera, who also achieved the feat last Aug. 16 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rivera is batting .474 (9-for-19) with one RBI and three multi-hit efforts in five games since he was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday. He is expected to play everyday at either second or third base with 2B Neil Walker (left hamstring) out several weeks. Overall this season, Rivera is batting .289 with two homers and 14 RBIs in 45 games.

RHP Zack Wheeler will look to bounce back from the worst start of his career when he takes the mound for the Mets on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Wheeler took the loss last Wednesday, when he gave up eight runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two over 1 2/3 innings as the Mets fell to the Chicago Cubs, 14-3. The runs were the most Wheeler's allowed in 61 career starts while the 1 2/3 innings marked his shortest big league stint. The rough outing raised his ERA from 3.45 to 4.48. Wheeler has never faced the Dodgers.

RHP Jacob deGrom had a memorable game both on the mound and at the plate Sunday afternoon, when he earned the win by allowing an unearned run over eight innings and hit his first major league homer in the Mets 5-1 victory over the Washington Nationals. DeGrom surrendered the run in the first and gave up just three hits and two walks while striking out six. It was the second straight impressive outing for deGrom, who tossed a complete game five-hitter in a 6-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Monday. DeGrom also got the Mets on the board Sunday by leading off the third inning with an opposite field homer to left. In 14 starts this season, deGrom is 6-3 with a 3.94 ERA and 106 strikeouts over 89 innings.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera (left wrist) fielded ground balls Sunday. It was the first known baseball activity for Cabrera since he was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday. The Mets are confident Cabrera will be able to return once he is eligible on Friday. This is the second disabled list stint of the season for Cabrera, who was also sidelined by a left wrist injury from May 14-25. Cabrera is batting .244 with six homers and 20 RBIs in 49 games this season.