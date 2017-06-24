RHP Seth Lugo aided his own cause with an RBI double in a six-run second inning in Friday's 11-4 win over the San Francisco Giants. The double was his second in three starts this season, and his 1-for-2 night raised his season batting average to .333 (3-for-6). He batted .188 last season.

LF Yoenis Cespedes belted a two-run homer in the Mets' 11-4 win over the San Francisco Giants on Friday night. The home run was his fifth in his last seven games against the Giants. He also had a double and a single as part of the Mets' season-high-tying, 20-hit attack.

RHP Jacob deGrom will be seeking to complete eight innings or more for the third consecutive time when he pitches Saturday night against the San Francisco Giants. He became the first Met since RHP Bartolo Colon in 2015 to post back-to-back, eight-inning efforts when he limited the Washington Nationals to one run and three hits in his last start. DeGrom is 3-1 with a 3.62 ERA in five career starts against the Giants.

2B Gavin Cecchini was demoted to Triple-A Las Vegas before Friday's game against the San Francisco Giants. The move was made to create a roster spot for 2B Asdrubal Cabrera, who was returning from the disabled list. The demotion came four days after Cecchini hit his first career home run off Los Angeles Dodgers ace LHP Clayton Kershaw on Monday night.

2B Asdrubal Cabrera (sprained left thumb) told reporters before Friday's game in San Francisco that he planned to request a trade from the Mets. He was upset after seeing that he would be playing second base in his return from the disabled list, having lost the shortstop spot to SS Jose Reyes. Cabrera had three hits and scored two runs in his return to the lineup.