RHP Robert Gsellman lasted only three innings against the Marlins on Tuesday, leaving the game with a left hamstring injury suffered while running the bases. Gsellman allowed five hits and three runs, continuing a downward trend. Last year, he was brilliant as a rookie, posting a 4-2 record and a 2.42 ERA in eight games (seven starts). He gave up one homer. This year, he has allowed 13 homers. And in his past three starts, Gsellman has allowed 18 runs in 12 1/3 innings.

LHP Steven Matz, who will face the Marlins on Wednesday, has apparently abandoned his slider since coming off the disabled list. He is throwing his curve and changeup at career-high rates and is 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA this season. In two career starts at Marlins Park, Matz is 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA.

OF Michael Conforto, who was hit by a pitch Sunday and suffered a contusion on his left wrist, wasn't in Tuesday's starting lineup. Conforto's .405 on-base percentage is fifth-best in the National League. But he is batting only .202 over the past month -- 89 at-bats since May 25. Conforto, 24, has been known for inconsistent play. Last year, he hit .365 in April but then slumped to .169 in May, .119 in June, .208 in July and .192 in August. This year, he hit. 321 in April and .314 in May but is at .206 for June.

CF Curtis Granderson pulled a leadoff homer just inside the foul pole in right for his 11th homer of the season. It was the 45th time he led off a game with a homer, the most among active players in the majors. He has a franchise-record 21 leadoff homers for the Mets, including two within the past week.