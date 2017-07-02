1B Lucas Duda returned to the starting lineup Saturday, when he went 2-for-4 with a double and a long solo homer in the Mets' 7-6 win over the Phillies. Duda doubled in his first at-bat before homering into the Home Run Apple located well beyond the center-field wall in his second plate appearance. The homer was the 122nd career round-tripper for Duda, who moved into a tie for eighth place on the Mets' all-time list with former OF Kevin McReynolds. A stomach bug limited Duda to one pinch-hitting appearance over the previous three games. Duda is batting .257 with 14 homers and 30 RBIs in 56 games this season.

RHP Zack Wheeler was activated from the 10-day disabled list Saturday, when he started for the Mets and didn't factor into the decision after giving up two runs (none earned) on two hits and two walks while striking out four over 3 2/3 innings as the Mets edged the Phillies, 7-6. An error by Wheeler, who dropped the relay throw at first on what should have been an inning-ending double play in the fourth, led to both runs scoring. Wheeler spent the minimum amount of time necessary on the disabled list with biceps tendinitis. The trip to the disabled list came after a two-start stretch in which Wheeler gave up 15 runs over just 3 2/3 innings. The brief respite also served as a way for the Mets to limit Wheeler's innings in his first season after missing two years while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Wheeler is 3-5 with a 5.01 ERA in 14 starts this season.

RHP Rafael Montero will look to continue his rebirth Sunday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the finale of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. In his most recent start on June 25, Montero earned his first win in more than two-and-a-half years by allowing one run on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over 5 2/3 innings as the Mets beat the San Francisco Giants, 8-2. It was the first win for Montero since Sept. 10, 2014. The strong outing was the third straight for Montero, who allowed one run over 6 2/3 innings of relief in his previous two appearances. He lowered his overall ERA from 8.24 to 5.62 in June. Montero is 0-1 with a 12.00 ERA in five career games (one start) against the Phillies.

OF Michael Conforto (left hand bone bruise) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday, retroactive to Wednesday. Conforto hasn't played since he was hit by a pitch against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday. Multiple tests revealed no fracture, but Conforto is still having trouble gripping a bat. Manager Terry Collins said following Saturday's win over the Phillies that Conforto will travel with the Mets when they begin a six-game road trip Monday and that he expects Conforto to return when eligible on July 8. Conforto is batting .285 with 14 homers and 41 RBIs in 69 games this season.