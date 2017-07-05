RHP Seth Lugo gave up six runs on 10 hits Tuesday at Washington. Lugo was lifted for pinch-hitter Curtis Granderson in the top of the sixth. Lugo threw 74 pitches, 46 for strikes. Lugo went five innings and the Mets trailed 6-2 when he left the game. "I left my cutter up," he said.

LF T.J. Rivera left Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals in the seventh inning after he limped to first base while running out a ground ball. Rivera was 2-for-4 prior to the injury.

LF T.J. Rivera was 2-for-4 for the Mets before he left the game after limping to first on a groundout in the seventh Tuesday. The injury is not considered serious and he is day-to-day, according to manager Terry Collins.

LF Yoenis Cespedes (leg cramp) did not play Tuesday after he came up limping when he almost made a shoestring catch in the last of the ninth on the game-winning hit by Ryan Raburn of the Nationals on Monday. Mets manager Terry Collins said after Tuesday's game he hopes the outfielder can be in the starting lineup Wednesday.

RHP Jacob deGrom will start Wednesday in the series finale in Washington. The right-hander is 4-3 with a 2.95 ERA in 10 career starts against Washington. He earned his fourth win in a row in his last start on June 30 at home against the Philadelphia Phillies as he went seven innings and allowed one earned run on three hits.

CF Brandon Nimmo set a career-high with three hits Tuesday at Washington. It was the first multi-hit game of the year and third of his career.

OF Curtis Granderson (hip) was in the original lineup Tuesday but was a late scratch. He pinch-hit in the top of the sixth for pitcher Seth Lugo and lined to center against Washington starter Joe Ross. Terry Collins, the Mets manager, said after the game with an off day Thursday it may make sense to hold Granderson out of the starting lineup again Wednesday. Granderson, who did not start Sunday, came off the bench Monday to hit a pinch-hit two-run homer with two outs and an 0-2 count against Matt Albers to tie the game at 2 in the ninth.