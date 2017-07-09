LHP David Peterson, the franchise's first-round pick in last month's draft, signed Friday and was assigned to Class-A Brooklyn of the New York-Penn League. Peterson, who signed for a bonus of just under $3 million, went 11-4 with a 2.51 ERA this spring at Oregon to earn All-American honors. Peterson set a single-season school record in 2017 with 140 strikeouts.

LHP Steven Matz gets the start Sunday when New York finishes its weekend series in St. Louis. Matz enters the game with a 17-inning scoreless streak after tossing seven shutout innings Monday night in Washington, allowing only four hits and fanning four in a no-decision as the Mets lost 3-2 in the bottom of the ninth. This will be Matz's first career start against the Cardinals.

RHP Zach Wheeler gave his team a good start Saturday, but just didn't get the necessary run support to earn a win. Wheeler allowed eight hits and two runs over six innings, walking one and fanning five, but fell to 3-6. He flashed a fastball of 97 mph at times and was able to work around trouble with the help of a defense that recorded three outs on the bases.

OF Brandon Nimmo (partially collapsed lung) went on the 10-day disabled list Saturday. Nimmo was injured during Tuesday's game at Washington, where he rapped out three hits and upped his average to .350 in 20 at-bats. Nimmo was hospitalized Friday night but returned to the team Saturday. He might head back to Triple-A Las Vegas after the All-Star break.

OF Michael Conforto (bruised left hand) was activated from his rehab assignment and the 10-day disabled list Saturday, although he wasn't in the lineup. Conforto played Thursday night for Class A St. Lucie against Charlotte in a Florida State League game, going 3-for-4. Conforto, the only Mets' representative at Tuesday night's All-Star Game in Miami, is batting .285 with 14 homers and 41 RBIs.