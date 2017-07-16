IF T.J. Rivera extended his hitting streak to a career-high 10 games Saturday night, when he went 1-for-2 with an RBI single in the Mets' 9-3 win over the Rockies. Rivera drew a walk in the first inning and delivered his RBI single in the second before walking again in the fourth and flying out in the seventh. He is batting .444 during the streak to raise his overall average from .269 to .304. Rivera has five home runs and 25 RBIs in 63 games this season.

LHP Steven Matz will look to bounce back from his worst start of the season when he takes the mound Sunday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field. Matz took the loss July 9, when he gave up five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out one over 4 1/3 innings as the Mets fell to the St. Louis Cardinals 6-0. The five runs were three less than Matz allowed in his first five starts of the season combined, while the Cardinals' first-inning run snapped his streak of 17 straight scoreless innings stretching back to June 22. It was just the third time in 34 career starts Matz has failed to pitch at least five innings. Matz took the defeat in his lone previous appearance against the Rockies last July 29, when he gave up two runs over six innings as the Mets lost 6-1 at Citi Field.

LF Yoenis Cespedes (left hip) left in the sixth inning of the Mets' 8-3 victory over the Rockies Saturday night. Cespedes, who has played just 44 games this season because of a variety of leg injuries, landed awkwardly while trying to make a sliding catch of a sinking liner by Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado. The ball landed just in front of Cespedes, who took out a huge chunk of the grass in left field during the attempt. Cespedes was slow to get up and did a handful of stretching exercises before walking off the field with manager Terry Collins and trainer Ray Ramirez. Cespedes and Collins expressed confidence Cespedes would be fine, though Collins indicated he would likely hold Cespedes out of the lineup Sunday as a precaution. Cespedes went 1-for-3 on Saturday and is batting .281 with nine home runs and 20 RBIs this season.

SS Jose Reyes moved closer to a milestone Saturday night, when he stole the 499th base of his career in the Mets' 8-3 win over the Rockies. Reyes, who ranks second among active players in steals, swiped stole third base in the third inning. With his next steal, he will become the 39th player in history to collect 500 thefts. The steal highlighted an impressive night for Reyes, who finished 2-for-4 with a solo homer. Reyes is batting .404 with three home runs and seven RBIs in his last 13 games to raise his overall average from .191 to .225. Reyes has nine home runs, 31 RBIs and a team-high 11 stolen bases in 85 games.

LHP Josh Smoker (left shoulder strain) made his fifth rehab appearance with Single-A St. Lucie on Saturday night, when he retired the only batter he faced. The outing was the second in as many nights for Smoker and the first time he has thrown on back-to-back nights since he began the rehab assignment July 9. Barring any setbacks following Saturday's appearance, Smoker is expected to be activated within the next few days. Smoker, who has been on the disabled list since June 14, is 1-2 with a 7.45 ERA in 22 games this season.