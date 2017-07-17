INF T.J. Rivera extended his hitting streak to a career-high 11 games Sunday afternoon, when he went 1-for-4 in the Mets' 13-4 loss to the Rockies. Rivera popped out in the second and grounded out in the fourth before singling in the sixth and lining out to left in the eighth. The hitting streak is tied for the longest by a Mets player this season. C Rene Rivera hit in 11 straight games from April 30 through May 19. T.J. Rivera is batting .425 (17-for-40) during his streak, a run which has earned him the starting job at third base. Overall this season, T.J. Rivera is batting .303 with five homers and 25 RBIs in 64 games.

LHP Steven Matz endured the worst start of his career Sunday afternoon, when he took the loss after allowing seven runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out two over one-plus innings as the Mets fell to the Rockies, 13-4. Matz gave up four runs in the first and allowed all four batters he faced in the second to reach before he was pulled for RHP Erik Goeddel. It was the shortest appearance in 35 big league starts for Matz, who tied a career high in runs allowed set in his previous briefest stint, a 1 2/3-inning outing against the Miami Marlins on April 11, 2016. Matz threw 17 straight scoreless innings in a three-start span from June 22-July 3 but has given up 12 runs over just 5 1/3 innings in his last two starts, a stretch in which his ERA has soared from 2.12 to 4.58. Matz is 2-3 in seven starts this season.

RHP Zack Wheeler will look to win for the first time in almost two months on Monday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the opener of a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field. It will be the second straight start against the Cardinals for Wheeler, who faced St. Louis for the first time in his career on July 8 and took the loss after giving up two runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out five over six innings as the Mets lost 4-1 at Busch Stadium. Since his most recent win on May 20, Wheeler is 0-4 with a 6.34 ERA in seven starts, a stretch interrupted by a 10-day stint on the disabled list due to biceps tendinitis.

LF Yoenis Cespedes (hip) did not play Sunday, when the Mets fell to the Colorado Rockies 13-4. Manager Terry Collins said it was a precautionary day off for Cespedes, who was hurt while making an awkward slide for a sinking liner in the sixth inning of Saturday night's game. Cespedes, who has been limited to 44 games this year due to a variety of leg injuries, took out a huge chunk of the turf in left field while trying to make the catch. Collins said he expects Cespedes to play Monday, when the Mets begin a four-game series against the Cardinals. Cespedes is batting .281 with nine homers and 20 RBIs this season.