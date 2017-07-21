LHP Steven Matz starts Friday night when the Mets open a three-game series with the Oakland Athletics. Matz will be looking to rebound from one of his worst outings of his career after allowing seven runs and nine hits in a career-low one inning. Matz is 2-1 with a 2.92 ERA in four career interleague starts. Matz has struggled at times in the early parts of games as his ERA in the first three innings is 7.11 and hitters are batting .321. In innings four through seven, Matz has a 2.21 ERA and hitters are batting .213.

1B Lucas Duda hit his 125th homer Thursday when he went deep in the first inning. He became the seventh player in team history to get at least 125 homers with the Mets. He entered Thursday tied with C Todd Hundley for seventh place on the club's all-time list.

SS Jose Reyes displayed his speed by legging out an infield hit on a sharply hit ground ball to first base with two outs in the ninth inning of Thursday's 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. It was the fourth career walk-off RBI for Reyes and the first since a game-winning single for the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 23, 2014 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

2B Asdrubal Cabrera made his 19th start at second base but soon could be making starts at third base. Manager Terry Collins said Thursday he told Cabrera he has got to start taking ground balls at third to increase his versatility and potentially his trade value. Collins also said Cabrera would not start any games at third until 2B Neil Walker returns from a hamstring injury. Last month, Cabrera said he wanted to be traded when he was moved from shortstop. "I know he said what he said in San Francisco but one thing we tried to get him to understand is that right now, there's probably a larger market for third baseman as there is for second baseman at this particular point so it would behoove him to have that option," Collins said. Even though he hasn't played over there, this guy's hands are good enough that he can play anywhere."

RHP Josh Smoker was activated from the disabled list Thursday after missing more than a month with a strained left shoulder. He was placed on the disabled list June 13. Smoker pitched 5 1/3 innings in five rehab appearances with Class-A St. Lucie and Double-A Binghamton. This season, he is 1-2 with a 7.45 ERA in 22 appearances.

RHP Neil Ramirez was designated for assignment Thursday when the Mets activated RHP Josh Smoker from the disabled list. Ramirez was signed by the Mets on May 16 after being designated for assignment by the San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays. With the Mets, he is 0-1 with a 7.18 ERA in 29 appearances while allowing right-handed hitters to record a .303 average against him.