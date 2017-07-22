RHP Zack Wheeler will look to snap a two-month losing streak Saturday night when he takes the mound for the Mets in the middle game of a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics at Citi Field. Wheeler lost his second straight start Monday, when he gave up four runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out five over 5 1/3 innings in a 6-3 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. Since his most recent win May 20, Wheeler is 0-5 with a 6.39 ERA in eight starts, a stretch interrupted by a 10-day stint on the disabled list in June due to biceps tendinitis. He's lasted six innings or more just four times during the losing streak. Wheeler is 1-1 with a 9.39 ERA in two career starts against the Athletics.

OF Michael Conforto continued his second-half surge Friday night, when he went 2-for-4 with a pair of two-run homers in the Mets' 7-5 win over the Athletics. Conforto went deep in the third to give the Mets their first lead and homered again in the seventh to extend the lead to 7-3 and provide what proved to be the decisive runs. In seven games since the All-Star break, Conforto is batting .323 (10-for-31) with four homers and nine RBIs. Conforto, who was the Mets' lone All-Star Game representative, is batting .289 with 18 homers and 50 RBIs in 78 games.

2B Neil Walker (torn left hamstring) ran the bases again at Citi Field on Friday afternoon. The Mets initially expected Walker to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday but decided to have him spent one day in New York. Walker is now expected to join Las Vegas for Saturday's game at Memphis. The Mets hope he can return to the majors next week. Walker was injured while trying to leg out an infield hit June 14 and was placed on the 10-day disabled list the next day. He is batting .270 with nine homers and 33 RBIs in 60 games this season.

LHP Jerry Blevins authored the longest save of his career Friday night, when he threw 1 2/3 perfect innings to close out the Mets' 7-5 win over the Athletics. Blevins entered with the bases loaded and one out in the eighth and retired 1B Yonder Alonso on a pop-up before striking out LF Khris Davis. He then recorded a strikeout during a 1-2-3 ninth inning to close out his first save of the season, the fifth of his career and the second of longer than three outs. It was the longest outing for Blevins since he tossed two innings for the Washington Nationals against the Mets on Sept. 25, 2014. Blevins is 4-0 with a 3.16 ERA in 48 games.