RHP Rafael Montero will look to continue his gradual improvement Sunday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the finale of a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics at Citi Field. Montero took the loss in his most recent start last Tuesday night, when he allowed four runs (two earned) and seven hits and one walk while striking out five over six innings as the Mets fell to the St. Louis Cardinals, 5-0. Since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on June 14, Montero is 1-2 with a 3.20 ERA in six games (three starts), a stretch in which he's lowered his overall ERA from 8.24 to 5.40. Montero has never faced the Athletics.

SS Jose Reyes continued his blast from the past week Saturday night, when he went 2-for-4 with a pair of triples in the Mets' 6-5 win over the Athletics. Reyes tripled in the second, when he was stranded at third, before delivering another triple in the sixth, when he scored on a single by C Travis d'Arnaud. The two-triple game was the ninth of Reyes' career, his first since he achieved the feat for the Miami Marlins on Sept. 7, 2012 and his first as a member of the Mets since May 29, 2011.The latter game stood as the Mets' most recent two-triple game prior to Saturday. The only player with more multi-triple games than Reyes since 1950 is Hall of Famer Willie Mays (10). Reyes also utilized his speed on Monday, when he recorded a Little League homer against the St. Louis Cardinals by doubling and racing home on a pair of errors, and Thursday, when he beat out a walk-off infield RBI single in a 3-2 win over the Cardinals. He is batting .361 with three homers and nine RBIs in 16 games. Overall this season, Reyes is batting .231 with nine homers, 35 RBIs and a team-high 11 stolen bases.

2B Neil Walker (torn left hamstring) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas Saturday night, when he went 1-for-3 while playing five innings at second base. The Mets hope Walker will only need a handful of games with Las Vegas before rejoining the team during the 10-game west coast road trip that begins Monday. Walker was injured while trying to leg out an infield hit June 14 against the Chicago Cubs and was placed on the 10-day disabled list the next day. He is batting .270 with nine homers and 33 RBIs in 60 games this season.

IF Asdrubal Cabrera made his first major league start at third base Saturday night, when he went 2-for-5 in the Mets' 6-5 win over the Athletics. It is the second position change in a month for Cabrera, who was moved from shortstop to second base on June 23, when he demanded the Mets trade him. Cabrera took ground balls at third base Thursday for the first time this season. Prior to Saturday, Cabrera's only experience at third base came in his major league debut Aug. 8, 2007, when he played there for the Cleveland Indians in the final two innings of a 13-inning game. Cabrera is batting .250 with nine homers and 29 RBIs in 72 games this season.