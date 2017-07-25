FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York Mets - PlayerWatch
July 25, 2017 / 5:32 AM / an hour ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

1 Min Read

RHP Zack Wheeler was placed on the 10-day disabled list. Wheeler, who has been struggling in his comeback from Tommy John surgery in 2015, is being plagued by a stress reaction in his right arm. The 27-year-old had been on the disabled list from June 21-July 1 with biceps tendinitis. Wheeler owns a 3-7 mark with a 5.21 ERA in 17 starts with the Mets this season. He has allowed 26 earned runs over his last 23 2/3 innings since June 13.

RHP Tyler Pill was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas. Pill hasn't fared well in five games this season with New York, posting an 0-3 mark with a 5.00 ERA. The 27-year-old recorded a 4-3 mark with a 3.47 ERA in 13 starts for Las Vegas this season.

