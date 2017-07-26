RHP Chris Flexen, one of the Mets' top prospects, will be called up on Wednesday to make his major-league debut in a start against the San Diego Padres. Flexen is 6-1 with a 1.66 ERA at Double-A Binghamton.

RHP Zack Wheeler was placed on the disabled list with what the Mets called a stress reaction to his right arm. Wheeler (3-7), 5.21 ERA) is headed to the DL for the second time this season as he comes back from Tommy John surgery. But Mets manager Terry Collins didn't think his injury was of the long-term variety.

RHP Tyler Pill was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to give the Mets some bullpen coverage until Wednesday. Pill will be sent back out when the Mets call up Chris Flexen to start on Wednesday night

OF Brandon Nimmo made a rehab start for Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday night. Nimmo played seven innings in centerfield going 0-for-4.

SS Jose Reyes stole his 500th career base in the win over the Padres. Reyes joins the Marlin's Ichiro Suzuki as the only active players to reach that milestone.