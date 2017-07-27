RHP Robert Gsellman was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A Binghamton. Gsellman was placed on the disabled list June 28 with a strained left hamstring. Gsellman is 5-5 with a 6.16 ERA this season.

LHP Steve Matz allowed a season-worst-tying nine hits in just three innings Wednesday night. He gave up all six runs scored by the Padres in a 6-3 loss to fall to 2-4 on the season with a 5.51 ERA. "We check with him every day, he says he's fine," Mets manager Terry Collins said of Matz. "I asked him after the game what's going on and he said: "I'm not pitching good.' He's frustrated. I mean he's got great stuff. We'll take a look at some things and see what we can do to get him better."

LHP Tommy Milone was sent on a rehab assignment to GCL Mets. He pitched 1 2/3 innings Wednesday and gave up two runs and two hits and was handed the loss. Milone (left knee sprain) had been transferred from the 10-day to the 60-day disabled list on June 22.

LF Yoenis Cespedes was back in the Mets lineup Wednesday after leaving Tuesday night's game with tightness in both quad muscles. But Collins said Cespedes' quads remain an issue moving forward. "We're going to have to watch him," said Collins. Cespedes was 1-for-4 Wednesday night after going 3-for-4 with a homer, a triple and three RBIs Tuesday. His quads tightened when he was running out the triple and scoring on an error. Cespedes is 16-for-47 (.340) in 12 games since the All-Star break.

SS Jose Reyes was 1-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs Wednesday night. He is batting .306 (37-for-121) over 34 games since June 16 with seven doubles, four triples, six homers, 19 RBIs and 16 runs scored.

INF Neil Walker, who has been on the disabled list since June 15 with a partial tear of his left hamstring, could return as soon as this weekend, possibly playing some third base. Walker was hitting .270 with 13 doubles, two triples, nine homers and 33 RBIs in 60 games when he was injured.