RHP Robert Gsellman was ineffective Thursday in his first rehab appearance for Double-A Binghamton. He allowed one run on three hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning. Gsellman was placed on the disabled list June 28 due to a strained left hamstring. He is 5-5 with a 6.16 ERA with the Mets this season.

RHP Chris Flexen was promoted from Double-A Binghamton to start the series finale in San Diego. That countered the loss of traded 1B Lucas Duda from the 25-man roster, although the Mets, who had a nine-man bullpen and a three-man bench Thursday, are expected to soon promote 1B Dominic Smith from Las Vegas. Flexen became the third Mets pitcher to give up a home run to the first hitter he faced. Jonathan Niese did it on Sept. 2, 2008, and Steven Matz did it on June 28, 2015. Flexen had a rough debut Thursday. Not only did he give up a home run to Manuel Margot, he allowed four runs on five hits and four walks and hit a batter in three innings. Eight of the first 10 Padres reached base.

RHP Drew Smith was acquired by the Mets from the Rays on Thursday in exchange for 1B Lucas Duda. Smith, 23, began the season in the Detroit organization. In 31 relief outings for four minor league teams this year, Smith is 1-2 with seven saves and a 1.60 ERA. He had 40 strikeouts and nine walks in 45 innings. The Mets assigned him to Double-A Binghamton.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera recorded hits in all four games of the series and was 2-for-4 with a walk Thursday night. He was 7-for-16 with three doubles and three runs scored.