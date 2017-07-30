1B Wilmer Flores, who took over the position after Lucas Duda was traded to Tampa Bay, went 2-for-3 with a double Saturday and drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk. Flores has hit safely in eight of his past 10 games, batting .285 in that stretch with four home runs and six RBIs.

RHP Addison Reed, who has filled the closer's role for the Mets since Jeurys Familia had surgery in May to remove a blood clot in his right shoulder, is expected to dealt by Monday's non-waiver trading deadline after New York acquired Miami closer A.J. Ramos. Manager Terry Collins said he wouldn't hesitate to use Reed this weekend. "If he's not pitching it's because he doesn't feel good," Collins said. "I'm not worried about trades, that's not my territory. If he feels good enough to pitch he will pitch, if he needs a day (off) he will get a day."

RHP A.J. Ramos, acquired in a trade late Friday night from Miami, is expected to be in uniform for the Mets on Sunday when they wrap up a three-game series in Seattle. Ramos, 30, was 2-4 with a 3.63 ERA with the Marlins, with 20 saves. "He's got a very good split, you have got to hunt it," Mets manager Terry Collins said. "He knows how to locate his fastball. This guy is a good pitcher. We are certainly excited to have him."

RHP A.J. Ramos was traded to the New York Mets late Friday night, and the Marlins will likely miss him dearly. Ramos, 30, has 92 saves since the start of the 2015 season. He was an All-Star last season when he saved 40 games and posted his third straight season with an ERA lower than 3.00. His 90.9 save percentage this season is ranked fifth in the majors among relievers with at least 20 saves.

RHP Jacob deGrom (12-4) saw his streak of victories in eight straight starts snapped, which had tied the longest single-season run in franchise history set by Tom Seaver in 1969 and matched by David Cone (1988) and Bobby Jones (1997). DeGrom allowed three runs (two earned) and five hits in six innings. He struck out 10 and walked one. It was deGrom's eighth game with double-digit strikeouts in 21 starts this year. DeGrom allowed a two-run single to Jarrod Dyson in the second inning and a sacrifice fly by Nelson Cruz in the third before retiring 11 of the last 12 batters he faced. "I mean, you look back and really the worst pitch he threw was the hanging slider to Dyson," Mets manager Terry Collins said of deGrom. "So, he comes off and gets himself right and doesn't do it again. He doesn't get too down about it. He's got to go about his job, and he kept us in the game. We had lots of opportunities. We just didn't score him any runs."