Preview: Mets at Rays

The surging New York Mets are riding a six-game winning streak as they prepare to visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. New York holds a 1 1/2-game lead over the Washington Nationals atop the National League East after sweeping the Miami Marlins in the first leg of its six-game Florida road trip.

The Mets had been among baseball’s worst offensive teams before adding Yoenis Cespedes, Juan Uribe and Kelly Johnson prior to the trade deadline. The revamped lineup broke out against the Marlins, amassing 25 runs and 39 hits in the three-game set. The Rays had a three-game winning streak snapped in crushing fashion Wednesday, losing on a walk-off walk in the 10th inning after battling back from an early five-run deficit. Tampa Bay’s offense has also been stuck in the mud for much of the season but piled up 25 runs over the past four games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Jacob deGrom (10-6, 2.09 ERA) vs. Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (6-6, 2.86)

DeGrom has been so good in his second season that New York’s fervent fans have elevated him to co-ace status alongside Matt Harvey. He had to settle for a second straight no-decision last time out despite limiting Washington to two runs over six innings - the 12th time in his last 13 starts that he permitted two earned runs or fewer. DeGrom has won his last three road starts to improve to 5-4 with a 2.69 ERA away from home.

Odorizzi also did not factor in the decision in his last turn after giving up three runs on seven hits over six innings in a 4-3 victory at Boston. He pitched six innings of one-run ball to beat Detroit in his previous outing and has held the opposition to two earned runs or fewer in 11 of his 17 starts. Odorizzi has been superb at home, posting a 3-2 record and a 1.41 ERA while limiting opponents to a .188 batting average against.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets 1B Lucas Duda has nine homers and 15 RBIs over his last 11 games.

2. Rays SS Asdrubal Cabrera is 17-for-33 with 12 runs scored during a nine-game hitting streak.

3. Mets OF Cespedes was 6-for-15 with three doubles and five RBIs in the series versus Miami.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Rays 2