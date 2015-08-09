Preview: Mets at Rays

Asdrubal Cabrera has been a different offensive player for the Tampa Bay Rays since coming off the disabled list late last month, going 20-for-39 with six RBIs over the last 10 contests. Cabrera looks to stay hot and extend his hitting streak to 12 straight contests when the Rays host the New York Mets on Sunday in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Cabrera had a pair of singles for his sixth straight multi-hit game to raise his average to .256 as Tampa Bay rallied for a 5-4 win Saturday, but he has struggled against Sunday starter Bartolo Colon (1-for-14, five strikeouts). The Mets lead second-place Washington by 1 ½ games in the National League East after their seven-game win streak ended and must face All-Star right-hander Chris Archer on Sunday. Curtis Granderson homered twice Saturday and has four blasts to go along with 10 RBIs in his last nine games for New York. Daniel Murphy is also 9-for-21 during a five-game hitting streak for the Mets, who have recorded 43 runs the last eight contests.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Bartolo Colon (10-10, 4.72 ERA) vs. Rays RH Chris Archer (10-8, 2.54)

Colon ended a seven-game winless streak last time out when he limited Miami to one run and seven hits over eight innings during a 12-1 victory. The 42-year-old Dominican Republic native was 0-6 during his drought with a 6.16 ERA, but allowed two or fewer earned runs three times. Evan Longoria is 4-for-11 with a pair of doubles against Colon, who is 9-5 with a 4.00 ERA in 23 career starts versus Tampa Bay.

Archer snapped a six-game winless streak against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday as he permitted two runs over seven frames for an 11-3 road victory. The 26-year-old boasts a 0.99 WHIP and has held opponents to a .207 batting average while striking out 180 in 148 2/3 innings. Yoenis Cespedes is 2-for-6 with a double versus Archer, who will be facing the Mets for the first time as he goes for his career-best 11th win.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay C Curt Casali left Saturday’s game with a head injury and reportedly went through concussion testing, but could be available for the series finale.

2. New York 1B Lucas Duda has knocked in 10 runs in seven games during August, including a pair on Saturday.

3. Rays RHP Steve Geltz leads the AL in appearances with 54 after pitching a perfect seventh inning Saturday.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Mets 2