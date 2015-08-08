Flores’ 9th-inning RBI pushes Mets past Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The New York Mets continue to build a lead in the National League East behind the efforts of a player they almost traded.

Wilmer Flores hit an RBI single in the top of the ninth to help the Mets rally for a 4-3 win against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Friday.

With the win, the Mets (59-50) lead the Washington Nationals by two and half games. The Nationals lost to the Colorado Rockies 5-4 on Friday.

“Tonight was pure character,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “They kept coming at us and getting some big hits. Can’t say enough. They know it means something; they know these games are big and they’re ready to play. The additions are making a big difference in this clubhouse.”

Mets reliever Tyler Clippard (1-0) gave up a solo home run to third baseman Evan Longoria to give the Rays a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning, but Clippard got his first win as a Met.

Jeurys Familia earned his 30th save of the season.

Rays closer Brad Boxberger fell to 4-8 and had his third blown save of the season.

“We ended up on the wrong side of a very exciting ballgame I would imagine for people to watch,” said Rays manager Kevin Cash. “It was exciting in the dugout. Home runs, just an unbelievable pitching performance by Jake to limit them the way he did and then, there wasn’t a ton of hitting going on on either side, but the hits were big.”

After Longoria’s 13th homer of the season put the Rays ahead, the Mets rallied in the ninth off Boxberger. First baseman Lucas Duda reached on an error and advanced to second on a wild pitch with no outs. After Boxberger retired third baseman Juan Uribe on a pop fly, left fielder Michael Conforto doubled to left to drive in Duda and tie the game at 3-3.

“I didn’t feel like I had everything but I definitely had enough to try to get through it,” Boxberger said. “Those pitches were well located. They were just able to get the barrel on the ball.”

Flores, the Mets’ shortstop, hit a bloop single to right with runners on first and third, sending Conforto across the plate for the go-ahead run.

“I was just looking to get a ball in play with two outs and reached for a pitch away and drop it out there,” Flores said. “We were down three times in the game and never gave up.”

Rays (54-56) starter Jake Odorizzi took a shutout into the top of the seventh inning when Uribe hit a solo home run to deep left to tie the game at 1-1.

The Rays answered back in the bottom of the seventh when first baseman James Loney hit a solo homer to right off Mets starter Jacob deGrom to take a 2-1 lead. But the Mets answered in the bottom of the eighth when designated hitter Daniel Murphy hit a solo shot to right field off Jake McGee to tie the game at 2-2.

Left fielder Grady Sizemore gave the Rays a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning with a line-drive homer to right field off deGrom. The 2014 NL Rookie of the Year gave up two runs on six hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out seven on 108 pitches (72 strikes).

“I thought I threw the ball well with the exception of two mistakes,” deGrom said. “Luckily both mistakes were just solo home runs so they didn’t hurt the team that badly.”

Odorizzi cruised through the early innings and worked his way out of a jam in the third when he struck out Murphy with runners on second and third. He gave up one run, four hits and struck out six in 6 2/3 innings. He threw 102 pitches (65 strikes).

“Up until that point in the game I had made one mistake and it was my mistake,” Odorizzi said. “But I definitely wanted to finish that inning. No starting pitcher wants to come out of the game.”

NOTES: According to Elias Sports Bureau, this was the first time in Mets history the team overcame deficits in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings. ... Recently acquired OF Daniel Nava started in right field for the Rays and went 0-2 with a strikeout before being removed for pinch hitter Brandon Guyer in the seventh inning. ... Mets manager Terry Collins said OF Michael Cuddyer will play another rehab assignment game in Class-A Port St. Lucie on Saturday and return to team Monday. ... Rays LHP Drew Smyly gave up four runs and six hits on Thursday for Triple-A Durham in his third rehab start. He struck out five and walked two in 4 1/3 innings and 74 pitches.