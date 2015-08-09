Rays overcome early deficit for 5-4 win

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Grady Sizemore hit another home run for the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Mets were left swinging at air.

Sizemore, the Rays’ left fielder, had a two-run homer -- his second home run in two games -- and the Tampa Bay pitching staff combined for 15 strikeouts in a 5-4 win over the Mets on Saturday night at Tropicana Field.

Rays starter right-hander Austin Karns recovered from a slow start to post his seventh win of the season. Xavier Cedeno, Steve Geltz, Jake McGee and Brad Boxberger did not give up a hit in four innings of relief, with Boxberger picking up his 28th save of the season.

Mets starter Noah Syndergaard (6-6) gave up four runs and threw 38 pitches in the first inning after being handed a three-run lead. The loss snapped New York’s seven-game win streak.

“Great win, unbelieveable comeback for our guys after the 3-0 deficit early on,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Karns was able to settle down to his credit and the guys bounced back from a tough loss (Friday). It was good to see.”

The Mets took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first after the first four batters reached base against Karns. Right fielder Curtis Granderson led off the game with a home run that cleared the 404-foot sign in center field.

”We had chances to win this one, but we couldn’t pull it out in the end,“ Granderson said. ”They made some good swings with the bat. We did too. I didn’t think I hit the home run as well as I did.

“It was a great way to start the game, but even with all that being said, it wasn’t over and they proved it at the end. Now we have to win the series tomorrow against a tough pitcher with (Chris) Archer.”

The Rays regained the lead by scoring the four in their half of the first when Sizemore hit a two-run homer off Syndergaard and right fielder Kevin Kiermaier had a two-run double. Tampa Bay sent nine batters to the plate in the 38-minute inning.

“We wanted to get more aggressive with the bat and we were able to benefit from that,” Cash said. “It’s not like we’re just going up there free swinging, we’re still being selective, but we’re looking to impact the game a little earlier.”

The Mets tied the score at 4 in the top of the second when Granderson hit his second home run of the game off Karns.

The Rays took a 5-4 lead in the fourth when third baseman Evan Longoria’s infield single scored designated hitter John Jaso.

Jaso reached on a walk and stole second. Longoria hit a slow chopper to the infield that Mets shortstop Ruben Tejada did not get a good jump on and was late with the throw.

“It looked like he double-clutched on the throw and that was the difference,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “In a close game, it can come down to a play like that. But we also had 15 strikeouts and that’s not a normal thing for this team.”

Syndergaard was done after four innings, giving up five runs and eight hits and striking out six.

“After warming up in the bullpen, I thought I was going to go nine scoreless,” Syndergaard said. “First inning, I thought I got a little too fastball heavy. They put some good swings on good pitches. Disappointing outing. Offense did their part, I just wasn’t able to uphold my end of the bargain.”

Karns went five innings and gave up four runs and eight hits while striking out eight.

“The offense really gave me a boost and they came back to put four on the board,” Karns said. “At that point my job was to limit their opportunities. They put me right back in the game.”

NOTES: Rays RF Curtis Granderson fouled a ball off his ankle in his third at-bat but said he should be able to play Sunday. He would likely be the designated hitter. ... Rays C Curt Casali left the game after the second inning with a head contusion. ... Rays OF Desmond Jennings (knee bursitis) was scratched from a rehab assignment game for Triple-A Durham on Friday. Rays manager Kevin Cash said Jennings was still working on stealing bases and sliding in game situations. ... Mets LHP Alex Torres cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas. ... Mets manager Terry Collins confirmed that 3B David Wright will begin his rehab assignment on Monday. ... Rays OF Steven Souza Jr. said there’s no timetable for him to return from his broken left arm and he will have X-Rays in three weeks. “I just have to wait for it to heal,” Souza said. “It could be six weeks, eight weeks. ... We’ll see.”