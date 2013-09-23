Preview: Mets at Reds

Johnny Cueto makes his second start since coming off the disabled list on Monday when the Cincinnati Reds begin a three-game series against the New York Mets. The Reds are tied with Pittsburgh for second place in the National League Central with six games to play - and both clubs are 2 1/2 games behind first-place St. Louis. After facing the Mets, Cincinnati closes the regular season with three games at home against the Pirates.

David Wright is expected back in the lineup after taking a regular day off on Sunday, when the Mets completed a three-game sweep of Philadelphia. Wright returned on Friday after missing nearly seven weeks with a strained right hamstring and promptly homered in each of his first two games back. The series will be New York’s first look at Cincinnati rookie Billy Hamilton, who is 12-for-12 in steals since being called up on Sept. 2.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Aaron Harang (5-12, 5.69 ERA) vs. Reds RH Johnny Cueto (5-2, 3.02)

Harang is starting in place of rookie Zack Wheeler, who was shut down for the rest of the season after experiencing shoulder stiffness during his last start. The 35-year-old has yielded six earned runs on four homers in 11 innings since being signed by the Mets. Ryan Ludwick is 14-for-36 with three home runs against Harang, who held the Reds to two runs over six innings while pitching for Seattle on July 5.

Cueto tossed five scoreless innings against Houston on Monday in his first start since landing on the disabled list June 28 with a strained right lat muscle. “Right now, I feel normal,” Cueto said. “I feel like I just finished spring training. I feel healthy. I feel strong. I feel good.” The 27-year-old is 2-3 with a 5.45 ERA in seven career starts against the Mets.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds CF Shin-Soo Choo has missed the last two games with a jammed left thumb, but he’s hoping to return for Monday’s series opener.

2. Mets closer LaTroy Hawkins recorded his 100th career save on Sunday. The 40-year-old said he plans to continue playing next season.

3. Reds pitchers have a 2.48 ERA against the Mets in 11 games over the past two seasons.

PREDICTION: Reds 6, Mets 2