Preview: Mets at Reds

Their hopes for a division title all but dissipated, the Cincinnati Reds will focus on overhauling Pittsburgh for the top wild card with four games left in the season. Before they can look ahead to the pivotal three-game series with the Pirates over the weekend, the Reds will host the New York Mets in the finale of a three-game set on Wednesday afternoon. Cincinnati is bumping Mat Latos up in the rotation with an eye toward starting him in a play-in game next week.

The Reds trail National League Central-leading St. Louis by three games and sit one behind Pittsburgh for home field in a one-game playoff following Tuesday’s 4-2 defeat. Daniel Murphy’s career-best 13th homer was the decisive blow for New York, which is looking to close the season on a high note with seven wins in its last 10 games. The Mets need a victory Wednesday to ensure a winning road record, a head-scratching feat given their 32-45 home mark.

TV: 12:35 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), Fox Sports Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Daisuke Matsuzaka (2-3, 5.52 ERA) vs. Reds RH Matt Latos (14-6, 3.23)

Matsuzaka looked as if he’d be getting a one-way ticket out of town after he was shellacked for 15 runs over 12 1/3 innings in his first three starts with the Mets. He has rebounded nicely over his last three turns, going 2-0 and allowing a total of four earned runs. He won his second straight start last time out, giving up four runs (two earned) on four hits in six innings versus Philadelphia.

Latos told the Cincinnati Enquirer he has been pitching with an abdominal strain since June 30, which could explain why he is winless in his last three starts, giving up 12 runs and 14 hits over 19 2/3 innings. He allowed four runs and eight hits and struck out a season-low one in six innings last time out in Pittsburgh. Latos is 2-1 with a 3.19 ERA in six starts versus New York.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds CF Shin-Soo Choo is 4-for-14 with a pair of homers off Matsuzaka.

2. Mets SS Wilfredo Tovar has an RBI in each of his first two major-league games, the first New York player to do so since Jason Tyner in 2000

3. Reds 1B Joey Votto needs one walk to break Hall of Famer Joe Morgan’s franchise record of 132 set in 1975.

PREDICTION: Reds 6, Mets 3