Preview: Mets at Reds

Todd Frazier looks to complete a stellar series and help the Cincinnati Reds win the rubber match of the three-game set against the visiting New York Mets on Sunday. The 28-year-old followed a pair of 0-for-4 performances versus Baltimore by going 5-for-8 with home runs in each contest against New York. Cincinnati has won just two of its last eight contests and 16 of 47 since the All-Star break while the Mets saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.

Travis d‘Arnaud continued his torrid streak with a pair of doubles and is 11-for-20 with five runs scored and five RBIs during the road trip. Wilmer Flores hasn’t done too badly for himself by going 11-for-28 with six runs scored during his seven-game hitting streak and rookie Dilson Herrera is having quite a nice series too. The youngest player in the majors, the 20-year-old Herrera homered among his three hits in the Mets’ 14-5 win on Friday and had an RBI single in Saturday’s 2-1 setback.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Zack Wheeler (9-9, 3.45 ERA) vs. Reds RH Mat Latos (5-5, 3.46)

Wheeler was blitzed for five runs (two earned) on five hits in 4 2/3 innings, but walked away with a no-decision versus Miami on Monday. The 24-year-old wasn’t helped by his mates in the field, with two of his team’s six errors leading to three unearned runs. Wheeler has struggled with his control, issuing multiple walks in 15 of his last 17 outings.

Latos suffered his first loss since July 27 after yielding five runs on 10 hits in five innings Tuesday versus Baltimore. The 26-year-old has struggled with the long ball, giving up three homers in his last two starts and five in six outings after permitting just three in his initial nine to start the season. Latos fell to 2-2 in his career against New York despite permitting one run on four hits in seven innings in his last meeting.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati manager Bryan Price intends to play 1B Joey Votto when he’s fully healed from a left distal quad strain - even if the team is eliminated from postseason contention.

2. New York 3B David Wright is 11-for-27 with seven RBIs in his last six games.

3. Reds OF Chris Heisey, who belted the go-ahead homer on Saturday, is 2-for-2 with two runs scored in the series.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Reds 2