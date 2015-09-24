Preview: Mets at Reds

With six losses in their last eight contests, the New York Mets hardly have the look of a team on the verge of its first National League East title since 2006. The Mets vie to inch closer to that goal on Thursday, when they begin a seven-game road trip with the opener of a four-game series versus the Cincinnati Reds.

New York was outscored 12-5 en route to losing the last two contests of a three-game set against Atlanta but remained 6 1/2 games ahead of second-place Washington with 10 to play after the Nationals dropped two in a row to their Beltway rival. Daniel Murphy launched a solo homer in the Mets’ 6-3 setback to the Braves to extend his hitting streak to six games, during which he is 9-for-21 (.429) with two blasts and five RBIs. While New York has its eyes on the postseason, Cincinnati fell back into the basement of the NL Central following its fourth straight loss. Joey Votto, who swatted a solo homer in a 10-2 rout by St. Louis, has reached base safely in 40 consecutive games - one shy of his career high.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets LH Steven Matz (4-0, 1.80 ERA) vs. Reds RH Josh Smith (0-2, 7.71)

Matz improved to 2-0 in his last three starts since returning to the rotation after allowing one run and seven hits in six innings of a 5-1 triumph over the New York Yankees. The 24-year-old has pitched well in all five outings this season, permitting six runs and 24 hits in 30 frames. Matz picked up the win in his lone career meeting with Cincinnati, yielding two runs and five hits in 7 2/3 innings of a 7-2 victory on June 28.

Smith struggled in his last outing on Saturday, allowing four runs and six hits in four innings against Milwaukee but escaping with a no-decision. The 28-year-old pitched a bit better when he faced the Mets on June 28, permitting three runs and four hits, but his four walks drove up his pitch count to force his exit after five frames. Smith has done better with free passes, issuing just two in his last 6 1/3 innings after walking 13 batters in his first 12 1/3.

1. Mets 3B David Wright has hit safely in three straight contests and eight of his last nine.

2. Cincinnati 3B Todd Frazier is 7-for-21 (.333) during his five-game hitting streak.

3. Mets OF Curtis Granderson is 2-for-19 (.105) with six strikeouts in his last six contests.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Reds 2