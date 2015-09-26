Preview: Mets at Reds

The New York Mets can capture their first National League East title since 2006 when Matt Harvey takes the mound on Saturday in the third contest of a four-game series versus the host Cincinnati Reds. New York, which has won 10 in a row on the road, can claim the division crown with either its 12th victory in 14 outings versus Cincinnati on Saturday or if second-place Washington falls to Philadelphia.

Lucas Duda crushed a pair of three-run homers in Friday’s 12-5 triumph to improve to 5-for-9 with eight RBIs in his last three contests after a 3-for-26 stretch in his previous eight games. Yoenis Cespedes also rebounded from a difficult run (0-for-16) to go 9-for-22 (.409) in his last five contests for the Mets, who own an 8 1/2-game lead over the Nationals. While New York is ready to pop the champagne, Cincinnati might wish to drink away its troubles after losing six in a row and 28 of 40. Joey Votto has reached base safely in a career high-tying 42 consecutive games and is 2-for-6 (.333) in his career versus Harvey.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Matt Harvey (12-7, 2.80 ERA) vs. Reds LH John Lamb (1-3, 4.60)

Harvey allowed just one hit and struck out seven in five scoreless innings to lift his season total to 176 2/3, but the early exit against the Yankees and a massive collapse by the Mets’ bullpen provided plenty of fodder in the New York tabloids. The 26-year-old will tune up for the postseason versus Cincinnati, against which he permitted one run on four hits in six innings but settled for a no-decision in his last meeting on June 27. Harvey owns a 4-0 mark in his last nine starts and hasn’t tasted defeat since a 7-2 setback to Washington on July 20.

Lamb turned in his second scoreless outing in three trips to the mound, but only has one win to show for it. After scattering three hits in an 11-0 victory over St. Louis on Sept. 10, the 25-year-old permitted five hits and struck out six in as many innings of a no-decision versus the Cardinals on Monday. Lamb has kept the ball in the park in three of his last four outings after surrendering a homer in each of his previous four.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York 2B Daniel Murphy is 14-for-30 (.467) with two homers and seven RBIs during his eight-game hitting streak.

2. Cincinnati RF Jay Bruce is 2-for-19 (.105) - albeit with a pair of solo homers - in his last five contests.

3. Mets 3B David Wright is 15-for-43 (.349) with seven RBIs in his last 11 contests.

PREDICTION: Mets 6, Reds 1