Preview: Mets at Reds

After concluding a 7-3 homestand with a pair of victories over National League East-leading Washington, the New York Mets begin a nine-game road trip Monday afternoon when they open a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. Despite the triumphs over Washington, the Mets still trail their rival by 8 1/2 games, but they pulled within one of St. Louis for the NL's second wild card.

Curtis Granderson has not done much to improve his batting average (.222) but was productive during New York's homestand, collecting nine of his 40 RBIs on the season — including five over his last two games. Jay Bruce — who, along with Granderson, homered Sunday — returns to Cincinnati for the first time since being acquired on Aug. 1 by the Mets, for whom he is batting .210 (22-for-105) with four home runs and 10 RBIs in 29 games. "I'm very comfortable in that city and definitely know it," Bruce told MLB.com. "So it's going to be really odd going to the visitor's dugout, but I look forward to it." The Reds were unable to complete a sweep against visiting St. Louis, dropping a 5-2 decision Sunday despite outhitting the Cardinals 11-5.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Bartolo Colon (12-7, 3.35 ERA) vs. Reds RH Robert Stephenson (2-0, 3.00)

Colon settled for a no-decision against Miami on Wednesday despite allowing just two runs — one earned — in seven innings. The 43-year-old Dominican has yielded more than two earned runs only once in his last six turns but recorded the victory in a 9-4 triumph over Philadelphia on Aug. 26 in which he gave up four runs over seven frames. Colon is 4-1 with a 4.01 ERA in six career starts against Cincinnati, including a no-decision April 26 in which he surrendered three runs and eight hits over five innings.

Stephenson will fill in for the injured Homer Bailey to make his third career start after being recalled from Triple-A when rosters expanded. The 23-year-old Californian, who was a first-round pick in the 2011 draft, won his first two major-league turns in April, allowing a total of five runs — four earned — and nine hits over 12 innings in home victories over Philadelphia and Colorado. Stephenson made 24 starts for Louisville this year, going 8-9 with one complete game and a 4.41 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds OF Jose Peraza collected three hits in Sunday's loss and is 9-for-15 over his last five contests.

2. Bruce needs one homer to reach 30 for the fourth time in his career — and first since 2013 — and 10 RBIs to hit 100 for the second time (109 in 2013).

3. Cincinnati 2B Brandon Phillips could return to the lineup Monday after missing two games with a left foot injury.

PREDICTION: Reds 4, Mets 1