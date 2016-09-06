Preview: Mets at Reds

The surging New York Mets aim for their first four-game winning streak in more than two months when they continue a three-game series at the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday. A host of injuries to starting pitchers has not slowed down the Mets' staff, which held opponents to a total of two runs over the course of the club's three straight wins.

Bartolo Colon was the star in the series opener on Labor Day, tossing six scoreless innings in a 5-0 victory that gave New York 12 consecutive wins over the Reds and kept the Mets one game behind St. Louis in the race for the second wild card in the National League. New York rested several regulars in the matinee affair, including outfielders Yoenis Cespedes and Curtis Granderson, and infielders Jose Reyes and Asdrubal Cabrera. Right-hander Jacob deGrom (elbow) is the latest to suffer through injury woes for the Mets and will be skipped in favor of Rafael Montero, who makes his second start for the club. Brandon Finnegan tries for his fourth straight quality start and seventh in his last eight games when he toes the rubber for the Reds.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Rafael Montero (0-0, 3.68 ERA) vs. Reds LH Brandon Finnegan (8-10, 4.19)

Montero worked around six walks in five scoreless innings in his first start of the year Aug. 29 against Miami. He limited the Marlins to two hits - both singles - and has yet to allow an extra-base hit in 7 1/3 innings for the Mets in 2016. The 25-year-old, who has never faced Cincinnati, is 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA in seven career games (two starts) on the road.

Finnegan is 1-1 over his last three starts but owns a 1.80 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 20 innings during that stretch. He held the Los Angeles Dodgers to two runs in seven frames in a hard-luck loss his last time out, fanning nine. Finnegan received a no-decision after giving up three runs - all on a home run by Cespedes - in 6 1/3 innings against the Mets on April 26.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York is 9-2 in its last 11 games at Great American Ball Park.

2. Reds CF Billy Hamilton (oblique) will be held out of the lineup for at least a few days before being re-evaluated, manager Bryan Price told reporters Monday.

3. Mets RHP Fernando Salas tossed 3 1/3 scoreless innings in three appearances since joining the team at the start of the month.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Reds 3