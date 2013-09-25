(Updated: UPDATING: Adjusting Cincinnati’s place in the standings (third graph))

Mets 1, Reds 0: Daisuke Matsuzaka pitched 7 2/3 shutout innings and Eric Young Jr. singled in the lone run as New York defeated host Cincinnati for the second straight day.

Matsuzaka (3-3) gave up four hits and two walks while striking out six in his fourth consecutive strong start. Jose Feliciano retired Joey Votto on a fly to center with two on to end the eighth inning and LaTroy Hawkins pitched a perfect ninth for his 13th save.

Eliminated from the National League Central race following St. Louis’ victory, the Reds rest one game behind the Pittsburgh Pirates for the top wild-card spot. Cincinnati concludes the regular season with three home games against Pittsburgh, beginning Friday.

Mat Latos (14-7) was the hard-luck loser, striking out seven in as many innings and allowing one run and four hits. The right-hander is 9-2 at home.

New York pushed across its run in third inning after Wilfredo Tovar was hit by a pitch and reached third on Matsuzaka’s sacrifice bunt and Latos’ wild pitch. Young followed by slapping a broken-bat grounder through the right side to score Tovar.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Mets C Juan Centeno, playing his second major-league game, threw out Reds CF Billy Hamilton trying to steal second to end the fifth. It was the first time the speedy Hamilton has been thrown out after 13 successful thefts. … Votto was hitless in eight at-bats in the three-game series. … Matsuzaka has allowed four earned runs and 13 hits in 26 1/3 innings over his last four starts.