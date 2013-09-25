(Updated: UPDATING: Adjusting Cincinnati’s place in standings in second graph after St. Louis, Pittsburgh victory)

Mets 4, Reds 2: Daniel Murphy hit a three-run homer and visiting New York dealt a severe blow to Cincinnati’s division title hopes.

Jonathon Niese (8-8) pitch seven strong innings, allowing two runs on eight hits while striking out six to drop the Reds one game behind Pittsburgh for the top wild card and three games back of first-place St. Louis in the National League Central with four to play. Scott Atchison pitched a scoreless eighth before Vic Black earned his first career save.

Mike Leake (14-7) had his three-start win streak come to a crashing halt, getting battered for four runs on eight hits in 1 2/3 innings to match the shortest outing of his career. Five Cincinnati relievers combined to allow two hits in 7 1/3 scoreless innings.

The Mets knocked out Leake with a four-run, six-hit second inning. Wilfredo Tovar singled in the first run and was eventually thrown out at the plate by Jay Bruce on Niese’s single, but Eric Young Jr. followed with a ground-rule double before Murphy set a career high with his 13th blast for a 4-0 edge.

The Reds got one run back in the second when Todd Frazier doubled and scored on Devin Mesoraco’s groundout. Cincinnati cut the deficit to 4-2 in the fifth when Shin-Soo Choo delivered a leadoff triple and scored on Joey Votto’s double-play grounder.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Mets CF Juan Lagares registered his 13th outfield assist of the season by throwing out Choo at the plate in the first inning, setting a franchise record for a rookie. ... Leake had his scoreless innings streak snapped at 21 1/3 frames. ... Tovar became the first Met with an RBI in each of his first two major-league games since Jason Tyner in 2000.