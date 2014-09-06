Reds 2, Mets 1: Chris Heisey’s pinch-hit solo homer powered Johnny Cueto to his 17th win as host Cincinnati snapped a four-game skid and evened its three-game series with New York at one victory apiece.

Todd Frazier also went deep for the second time in as many days and joined Brayan Pena with two hits for the Reds, who posted just their second win in eight outings. Cueto (17-8) allowed one run on six hits and struck out eight in seven innings to pick up the victory.

Rookie Dilson Herrera plated Travis d‘Arnaud with an RBI single for the Mets, who saw their three-game winning streak come to an end. D‘Arnaud ripped a pair of doubles to improve to 11-for-20 on the road trip.

Frazier forged a 1-1 tie in the sixth after depositing a first-pitch slider from Dillon Gee (6-7) over the wall in center for his 25th homer. Heisey was summoned to pinch hit for Cueto in the seventh and sent a first-pitch fastball into the seats in left field for his eighth homer - and third in five games.

Jumbo Diaz struck out both batters he faced in the eighth to set the stage for Aroldis Chapman, who was making his first appearance since pitching against Pittsburgh on Sunday. The fireballer promptly fanned Lucas Duda to end the inning and benefited from Eric Young accidentally slipping off the third-base bag on a stolen base attempt in the ninth to secure his 30th save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gee saw his modest two-start winning streak come to an end after permitting two runs on seven hits in as many innings. ... Herrera’s soft single to center in the second accounted for just his second career RBI. ... New York SS Wilmer Flores, who went 1-for-3, is 11-for-28 during his seven-game hitting streak.