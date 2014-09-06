Mets pound out 18 hits in 14-5 win over Reds

CINCINNATI -- It has become customary for New York Mets players to wave towels in the dugout when a teammate gets a hit. On a humid Friday evening at Great American Ball Park, the towels waved vigorously and more often than they had in any game this season.

Curtis Granderson, Travis d‘Arnaud, Wilmer Flores, Dilson Herrera and Lucas Duda each homered, and third baseman David Wright tied a career high with four hits to lift New York to a 14-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds in the opener of a three-game series.

The Mets erupted for 18 hits. The five home runs were the most they had hit since 2006. And they could have scored more had it not been for 13 runners stranded.

“We really swung the bats well,” Mets manager Terry Collins said in a gross understatement. “Maybe the day off gave us a rest. It was nice to see coming off a good series in Miami.”

The highlight of the night was provided by Granderson, who snapped an 0-for-18 slump by going 2-for-6, including a three-run homer and four RBIs, hours after agreeing to be dropped to sixth in the batting order.

“Any time you get the ball to touch the grass it’s a good thing,” Granderson said. “Skids are going to happen. That’s just baseball being baseball. I didn’t do anything different.”

Duda broke a 5-for-35 slump and Wright went 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI for New York, which scored a season-high 14 runs.

It was more than enough support for starter Bartolo Colon (13-11), who allowed two runs in seven innings for New York (67-74), which extended its winning streak to three.

Colon notched his 18th quality start despite pitching with a case of the flu.

“If he’d been feeling good, he would’ve gone nine tonight,” Collins said.

Catcher Devin Mesoraco hit his 22nd home run and third baseman Todd Frazier added his 24th for Cincinnati (66-75), which is 15-32 since the All-Star break. Frazier went 3-for-4.

“Nobody wants to be embarrassed like that,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “We know we have an extremely poor record since the All-Star break. It can get worse, or it can get better. Nobody wants to sit through this for the last three weeks of the season.”

Reds starter Alfredo Simon (13-10) lost for the seventh time in 10 starts since the All-Star break, allowing six earned runs and eight hits in four innings.

Granderson broke the game open with a three-run homer off rookie Ryan Dennick in the sixth inning. Herrera added a solo shot in the eighth off Daniel Corcino, who also gave up Duda’s two-run shot in the ninth.

Simon again struggled with his first-inning command, allowing two runs, three hits and a walk with 35 pitches.

Granderson broke out of his slump with an RBI double in the first inning, putting New York ahead 2-0.

In the bottom half of the inning, Lagares produced his fifth outfield assist of the season when he threw out Frazier trying to stretch a single into a double. That was important because Mesoraco’s solo home run followed to bring Cincinnati to within a run at 2-1.

The Mets went ahead 3-1 in the second inning on Duda’s bases-loaded walk.

Simon threw 62 pitches and faced 14 batters through two innings.

In the fourth, Simon intentionally walked Duda to put runners on first and third with two outs. On Simon’s next pitch, d‘Arnaud launched his 13th home run of the season, giving him a career-high four RBIs and the Mets a 6-2 lead.

Flores’ second homer, coming off J.J. Hoover in the fifth inning, gave New York a five-run cushion.

“There’s really not a whole lot to say at this point,” Mesoraco said. “It’s getting to day after day, the same thing. We’re not able to get enough hits, we’re not able to hold down the other team’s offense.”

NOTES: Reds RHP Homer Bailey underwent season-ending surgery on Friday to repair a torn flexor tendon in his right forearm. “It sounds like it went very well,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “Once Dr. (Timothy) Kremchek got in there, he felt very good that (surgery) was the right decision.” The club hopes Bailey will be ready to pitch by spring training. ... Reds SS Zack Cozart has missed four games due to the birth of his son and a sore wrist. Cozart had a cortisone shot and is expected to return on Saturday. ... Mets RF Curtis Granderson, mired in an 0-for-18 slump, batted sixth on Friday for just the third time this season, a move by manager Terry Collins to help the veteran outfielder clear his head. ... The last time the Mets hit five homers was on Sept. 30, 2006 at Washington.