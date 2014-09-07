Reds win, but it’s not easy

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price went old-school to describe Saturday’s nail-biting victory over the New York Mets.

“It’s like the Ringo Starr song, ‘It don’t come easy,'” Price said.

Chris Heisey hit a go-ahead, pinch-hit home run in the seventh and Johnny Cueto pitched seven strong innings before Cincinnati staved off a ninth-inning rally by the Mets in a 2-1 victory at Great American Ball Park.

First baseman Todd Frazier also hit a home run for the Reds (67-75), who snapped a four-game losing streak.

Cueto (17-8) improved to 12-4 in 20 starts this season following Reds losses. He allowed only one hit over his final five innings on Saturday.

But it was the team’s video coordinator Rob Coughlin who earned a beer shower from Reds players after his snap judgment in the ninth inning helped seal the victory.

With the Mets trailing by a run in the ninth against closer Aroldis Chapman, Eric Young Jr. pinch ran for right fielder Curtis Granderson, who had singled and stole second.

Shortstop Wilmer Flores walked and appeared to easily pull off a double steal with Young, to put runners at second and third with one out.

But Coughlin noticed that Young’s foot came off the bag while third baseman Kristopher Negron had the tag applied. Price challenged, and after a 1-minute, 24-second review, Young was called out.

Chapman struck out pinch hitter Eric Campbell to notch his 30th save.

“With replay, we’re taught to keep the tag on just in case,” Negron said. “I wasn’t sure if his foot came off, but I held it on. It ended up being a huge play and cut down their momentum.”

Said Mets manager Terry Collins: “It certainly took the starch out. It was real disappointing.”

Catcher Travis d‘Arnaud went 2-for-3 with two of doubles for New York (67-75), which saw its three-game winning streak end.

Mets starter Dillon Gee (6-7) remained winless in three career starts against Cincinnati, allowing two solo home runs among his seven hits. He walked one and fanned six.

D‘Arnaud doubled leading off the second and scored on second baseman Dilson Herrera’s bloop single to put the Mets ahead, 1-0.

Gee pitched through a jam in the third, when he struck out right fielder Jay Bruce with runners at first and second the end the inning. Gee then set down seven straight after Frazier’s third-inning walk.

Following his rocky first couple innings, Cueto was set on cruise control, retiring 13 straight after giving up shortstop Wilmer Flores’ double in the second inning.

“What a battler,” Price said of Cueto. “They were on him early. He was able to quiet the storm and shut them down.”

Gee rolled into the sixth inning until, with one out, Frazier hammered his first pitch an estimated 418 feet to center, tying the score, 1-1.

“Looking back, I thought the whole outing was pretty good,” Gee said. “Physically, I felt the best I’ve felt in a long time. I threw a first-pitch slider to Frazier and he went out and got it.”

Frazier’s 25th home run might have given Cincinnati the lead had it not been for third baseman David Wright’s diving catch of Brayan Pena’s liner to begin the inning.

But Heisey took care of that with a two-out, pinch-hit home run off Gee in the seventh to give the Reds a 2-1 lead. It was Heisey’s eighth home run and fourth pinch-hit home run this season.

“I wish I could take that into every start and hit a couple then, too,” Heisey said. “I really can’t explain it. I was just hunting a fastball and got one up. It was fun to hit one in a big spot today.”

Cincinnati no longer has eighth-inning specialist Jonathan Broxton, who has been traded to the Milwaukee Brewers. Jumbo Diaz came on in relief of Cueto and struck out the first two batters.

Chapman struck out the final batter in the eighth, then escaped the wild ninth.

NOTES: The Mets recalled RHP Rafael Montero from Triple-A Las Vegas following Friday night’s game. Montero, who is expected to get one or two starts while working out of the bullpen, will join the club on Sunday and throw a bullpen session. “That was the plan all along, to get him back here and get him some work at the major league level,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “We love his arm. Everyone in the organization believes he can be an outstanding major league pitcher.” ... Reds SS Zack Cozart returned to the starting lineup after missing five games because of a sore right wrist and the birth of his son, Cooper, on Tuesday. ... Mets RF Curtis Granderson batted sixth for the second straight day and only the fourth time this season. ... The Reds are 21-34 this season in games decided by one run.